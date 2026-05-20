Is the EPS-95 Viral Letter Real? Did EPFO Raise EPS-95 Pension to INR 7,500? Fact Check Reveals Truth

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has officially debunked a widespread social media claim asserting that the central government has approved a steep hike in the minimum monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95) to INR 7,500. The clarification comes in the backdrop of "eps-95 viral letter" trending on Google Trends. The viral communication, which sparked widespread interest among lakhs of retired formal-sector workers, stated that recipients would begin drawing the enhanced payouts effective May 1.

On Tuesday, May 19, the statutory retirement fund body intervened through its public broadcasting channels to declare the notification entirely fraudulent, reiterating that the guaranteed floor for subscribers remains unchanged. EPFO Auto-Settlement for Final PF Withdrawals: 7 Crore Subscribers To Get Faster, Paperless Claims Without Manual Verification.

Fake Letter Claiming Minimum EPS-95 Pension Hike to INR 7,500 Goes Viral

Fake letter debunked by EPFO (Photo Credits: X/@officialepfo)

The Anatomy of the Viral Misinformation

The unverified document, heavily circulated across digital platforms under the title "Notification regarding an increase in minimum pension under the EPS-95 scheme," claimed that the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment had cleared a substantial baseline adjustment. According to the text of the fabricated circular, the revised INR 7,500 rate was slated to take effect on April 30, with instructions to all pension disbursing banks and administrative departments to execute immediate rollout timelines.

EPFO Says EPS-95 Viral Letter Is Completely Fake

⚠️ Attention! The letter being circulated on increase in minimum EPS pension is completely fake#EPFO #EPFOFactCheck #EPFOWithYou pic.twitter.com/FKhxQrbzSj — EPFO (@officialepfo) May 19, 2026

Responding directly to the spread of the document, the EPFO released a formal advisory across its verified digital portals to counter the rumour. The state agency noted that the letter regarding the increase in minimum EPS pension is "completely fake".

The Context of Long-Standing Pensioner Demands

The rapid velocity at which the hoax circulated highlights the intense public interest surrounding the modernisation of the EPS-95 framework. At present, the Union Government guarantees a baseline minimum pension of INR 1,000 per month to qualified organised-sector retirees. This statutory limit has remained stagnant for several years, prompting sustained protests and legal representations from central labour unions and independent national pensioner action committees advocating for cost-of-living adjustments to keep pace with inflation.

Recent state media updates had inadvertently laid the groundwork for public susceptibility to the hoax. The Ministry of Labour and Employment has been reviewing internal evaluations to assess the fiscal feasibility of modifying the current minimum pension payouts. However, the government has yet to reach or announce an authorised policy resolution. Furthermore, administrative discussions have historically gravitated toward modest incremental steps - specifically targets between INR 1,500 and INR 3,000 - rather than authorising an abrupt escalation to INR 7,500. EPFO To End PF Withdrawal Hassles: Auto-Settlement for Final Claims, No Forms for Job Transfers Coming Soon.

Mechanics and Funding of the EPS-95 Framework

Established as a vital retirement safety net for corporate and manufacturing employees, eligibility for standard EPS-95 disbursement requires a minimum threshold of 10 years of formal contributory service. The actual individual pension volume is generated through a distinct mathematical equation: Pensionable Salary into Pensionable Service divided by 70. Subscribers who record 20 years or more of active service receive an additional structural weightage of two years added directly to their service variables. The scheme’s capital pool relies on shared corporate and federal contributions:

Employer Contribution: 8.33 per cent drawn directly from the employee's basic pay and dearness allowance (DA), capped up to a statutory monthly wage ceiling of Rs 15,000.

8.33 per cent drawn directly from the employee's basic pay and dearness allowance (DA), capped up to a statutory monthly wage ceiling of Rs 15,000. Central Government Contribution: A continuous fiscal subsidy of 1.16 per cent toward the core benefit pool.

The operational baseline floor of Rs 1,000 was specifically designed to protect low-income wage earners whose calculated mathematical values would normally drop below the triple-digit threshold. Consequently, any broad adjustment to this floor heavily shifts national fiscal allocations. While the Ministry of Labour remains in active consultations with its central board of trustees, the EPFO urges all beneficiaries to verify policy amendments exclusively via official portals and ignore unverified third-party notifications. Hence, as clarified by EPFO, the viral letter circulated online claiming an increase in the minimum EPS pension is completely fake.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of EPFO). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : EPFO has approved a minimum EPS-95 pension hike to INR 7,500. Conclusion : EPFO said that the letter being circulated on increase in minimum EPS pension is completely fake. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).