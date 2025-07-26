Is There Sunday Mega Block on July 27, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, July 26: If you’re planning to travel by Mumbai local trains this weekend, it’s important to stay informed about schedule changes. Regular maintenance blocks, commonly known as Sunday mega blocks, continue to impact services across Mumbai’s suburban rail network. For Sunday, July 27, 2025, Central Railway has announced major service changes that will affect the Central, Harbour, and Transharbour lines.

According to the official updates, the blocks are part of scheduled maintenance and infrastructure work and will be implemented during mid-day hours. These blocks will lead to diversions, train cancellations, and alternate service arrangements. Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Services Running Late Due to Heavy Rains, All Lines Operational With Precautionary Delays.

Is There a Sunday Mega Block on July 27? Which Lines Are Affected?

Central Line

A block will be in effect on the UP and DOWN slow lines between Thane and Kalyan from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Is There Sunday Mega Block on July 20, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

Down slow/semi-fast trains leaving Mulund between 10:43 am and 3:53 pm will be diverted to the DOWN fast line, halting only at Thane, Kalva, Mumbra, Diva, and Dombivli, and will reach their destinations about 10 minutes late.

Up slow/semi-fast trains leaving Kalyan between 10:36 am and 3:51 pm will be routed via the UP fast line till Mulund, then revert to the slow line. These trains will also halt only at the above-mentioned stations and arrive 10 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line

A block has been scheduled between Vashi and Panvel from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm.

Up Harbour trains to CSMT from Panvel (10:33 am to 5:07 pm) and down trains from CSMT to Panvel/Belapur (9:45 am to 3:44 pm) will remain suspended.

Special trains will operate between CSMT and Vashi during the block.

Harbour line commuters are advised to use Main Line or Western Railway for travel during the block hours.

Transharbour Line

Only Thane–Vashi operations will be active. Services between Thane and Panvel will be cancelled from 10:01 am to 4:26 pm.

Uran Line

No mega block has been announced.

Western Line

There will be no block on the Western Railway this Sunday. All services will operate as per schedule.

In conclusion, Mumbai local trains will operate with some disruptions on July 27 due to scheduled blocks on Central, Harbour, and Transharbour lines. While Western and Uran lines remain unaffected, passengers on other routes should prepare for delays and diversions. Checking live train updates, using alternate lines where available, and planning travel outside the block hours is strongly recommended.

Fact check

Claim : General perception is that every Sunday, there is a mega block in Mumbai, which affects local train services. Conclusion : Central, Harbour, and Transharbour lines will face service disruptions on July 27 due to scheduled maintenance. Western and Uran lines will run as usual. Commuters are advised to plan ahead and check train updates to avoid delays. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2025 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).