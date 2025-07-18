Is There Sunday Mega Block on July 20, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, July 18: If you’re planning to travel by Mumbai local trains this weekend, it’s important to check for updates. Rail commuters are often affected by scheduled maintenance work, typically carried out during Sunday mega blocks. For Sunday, July 20, 2025, authorities have released detailed information on service changes across Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

According to updates from Central and Western Railway, local train services on Central, Harbour, and Western lines will be partially affected due to maintenance and infrastructure work. Temporary blocks have been planned during specific time slots, with diversions, suspensions, and changes to platform operations. Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway to Operate Night Block Between Santacruz and Goregaon on July 12-13 for Track and Signal Maintenance.

Is There a Sunday Mega Block on July 20? Which Lines Are Affected?

Central Line

A block will be in effect on UP and DOWN slow lines between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar from 10:55 am to 3:55 pm. Trains departing CSMT will be diverted via the fast line and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Kurla before rejoining the slow line at Vidyavihar. Similarly, UP trains from Ghatkopar will use the fast track until CSMT. ‘Sindoor Bridge’ Unveiled: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Refurbished Carnac Road Over Bridge in Mumbai, Says ‘Its Name a Tribute to Armed Forces’.

Harbour Line

Services between CSMT and Bandra/Chunabhatti will be suspended from 11:10 am to 4:40 pm. Trains to Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi departing CSMT between 11:16 am and 4:47 pm, and services from Goregaon/Bandra to CSMT between 10:45 am and 5:13 pm, will remain suspended. However, special trains will run between Panvel and Kurla. Harbour line commuters can use Main Line or Western Railway from 10 am to 6 pm.

Western Line

A Jumbo block is scheduled on UP and DOWN slow lines between Goregaon and Borivali from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm for track and signal maintenance. During this period, platforms 1–4 at Borivali station will remain non-operational.

Transharbour and Uran Lines

No blocks have been announced for these routes.

In conclusion, while Mumbai’s local train services will largely remain operational on Sunday, July 20, 2025, multiple route diversions, service suspensions, and platform restrictions will be in place across the Central, Harbour, and Western lines due to scheduled maintenance blocks. Passengers are advised to check train timings in advance, use alternative routes where permitted, and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid delays. Harbour line commuters, in particular, can benefit from the temporary permission to travel via Main Line and Western Railway during the block hours.

Fact check

Claim : General perception is that every Sunday, there is a mega block in Mumbai, which affects local train services. Conclusion : There is a Sunday mega block in Mumbai on July 20. However, the railways have announced a mega block only for the Central, Harbour, and Transharbour lines. Full of Trash Clean

