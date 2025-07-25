Heavy rains in Mumbai have impacted Central Railway local train services, causing delays across major lines. According to officials, all routes remain operational, but trains are running slower as a safety measure due to low visibility and waterlogged tracks. Main Line local trains are delayed by 10 to 12 minutes, while Harbour Line services are running 7 to 8 minutes late. Despite the slowdown, no cancellations have been reported so far. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly and expect minor disruptions throughout the day. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Waterlogging Reported As IMD Issues Orange Alert (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Local Train Update

Mumbai | Central Railway local trains are running late due to heavy rains in Mumbai, but rail traffic on all lines is operational. The Main Line local trains are delayed by 10 -12 minutes, and Harbour Line locals are delayed by 7-8 minutes. Trains are running with slow speed due… — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

