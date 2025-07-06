Is Viral Video of Dog Named Barton Pulling Kindergarten Girl’s Handmade Cart in China Real or Fake? Here’s a Fact Check of Widely-Circulated Clip

Beijing, July 6: A video of a dog pulling a young girl in a handmade rickshaw has taken social media by storm. The video, which originated from Xingtai in Hebei province, northern China, is real and was filmed by a teacher outside a nursery school, according to a report by Zhejiang TV. Fact Check: Did Congress Distribute Sanitary Pads Featuring Rahul Gandhi's Image to Women in Bihar? Congress Debunks Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media.

In the now-viral clip, a Labrador Retriever named Barton can be seen patiently waiting outside the school with the girl's father. When the girl finishes her day, the dog is signalled by a gentle pat and then steps into a custom-made harness connected to a small wooden rickshaw. Once the girl is seated comfortably, Barton begins pulling the cart home while the father walks alongside. The scene, both adorable and well-coordinated, shows the girl happily snacking on melon seeds and enjoying the ride.

Dog picks up a little girl from school every day with a car made by het father.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/ydMbgxLK3T — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 5, 2025

The girl’s father shared on Douyin (China’s version of TikTok) that Barton, a two-year-old male Labrador, was trained over several weeks to pull the rickshaw. The cart itself was handmade by the father, designed specifically to give his daughter a fun and safe way to return home.

