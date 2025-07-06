Is Viral Video of Dog Named Barton Pulling Kindergarten Girl’s Handmade Cart in China Real or Fake? Here’s a Fact Check of Widely-Circulated Clip

Beijing, July 6: A video of a dog pulling a young girl in a handmade rickshaw has taken social media by storm. The video, which originated from Xingtai in Hebei province, northern China, is real and was filmed by a teacher outside a nursery school, according to a report by Zhejiang TV. Fact Check: Did Congress Distribute Sanitary Pads Featuring Rahul Gandhi's Image to Women in Bihar? Congress Debunks Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media.

In the now-viral clip, a Labrador Retriever named Barton can be seen patiently waiting outside the school with the girl’s father. When the girl finishes her day, the dog is signalled by a gentle pat and then steps into a custom-made harness connected to a small wooden rickshaw. Once the girl is seated comfortably, Barton begins pulling the cart home while the father walks alongside. The scene, both adorable and well-coordinated, shows the girl happily snacking on melon seeds and enjoying the ride. Fact Check: Is Tesla Cybertruck Being Used for Ploughing Field in India? As AI-Generated Video Goes Viral, Here’s the Truth.

Viral Video of Dog Named Barton Pulling Kindergarten Girl’s Handmade Cart in China

The girl’s father shared on Douyin (China’s version of TikTok) that Barton, a two-year-old male Labrador, was trained over several weeks to pull the rickshaw. The cart itself was handmade by the father, designed specifically to give his daughter a fun and safe way to return home.

Is Viral Video of Dog Named Barton Pulling Kindergarten Girl's Handmade Cart in China Real or Fake?
Dog pulls a young girl in a handmade rickshaw.

It is a true incident from China's Hebei province.

