Fact Check: Did Congress Distribute Sanitary Pads Featuring Rahul Gandhi's Image to Women in Bihar? Congress Debunks Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media

Mumbai, July 5: Several social media users claimed that the Congress party distributed five lakh sanitary pads to women in Bihar as part of its election campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Users also shared videos alleging that the sanitary pads, which were given to women under the "Mai Bahin Maan Yojana," had a picture of party leader Rahul Gandhi on them. The alleged claims come a day after several political parties slammed Congress for its unique women-centric initiative and public outreach via sanitary pads.

On Friday, July 4, political parties called Congress's initiative a "weird" attempt to woo voters in Bihar. Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) attacked the grand old party for politicising issues sensitive to women and called it an example of its ideological bankruptcy. Notably, the criticism from political parties came against the backdrop of a photograph of Rahul Gandhi being featured on the sanitary pad packets, which were being distributed under the party's new initiative. Besides political parties, users also slammed Congress for distributing sanitary pads to women in Bihar with the Congress leader's image. So, did Congress distribute sanitary pads featuring Rahul Gandhi's photo in the poll-bound state? Rahul Gandhi’s Photo on Sanitary Pads: JDU Slams Congress for ‘Ideological Bankruptcy’ As Party’s Unique Women-Centric Initiative Sparks Controversy.

Video Showing Sanitary Pads Featuring Rahul Gandhi's Photo Goes Viral

Video shows sanitary pads featuring Rahul Gandhi's photo. (Photo credits: X/@mekarora)

Congress Says Video Showing Sanitary Pads Featuring Rahul Gandhi's Photo Is Fake

According to Congress leaders, the alleged claim is fake. The Congress party rubbished the video, which went viral on social media, with a fake claim. Congress leader Pawan Khera shared both a fake video and a real video showing sanitary pads with and without Rahul Gandhi's photos. "The Propaganda Minister himself gives advice on making fake videos, while his troll army creates such disgusting fake videos to spread filthy propaganda in Bihar," Khera said.

Pawan Khera Shares Fake and Real Videos of the Sanitary Pads

चोर चोरी से जाए हेराफेरी से ना जाए, प्रचारमंत्री जी खुद तो फेक वीडियो बनाने को लेकर ज्ञान देते है और उनकी ट्रोल आर्मी इस तरह के घिनौने फेक वीडियो बना कर बिहार में गंदा प्रोपगेंडा चला रही है! pic.twitter.com/Rs6NImE0x6 — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) July 5, 2025

Supriya Shrinate Calls Video Fake, Says Legal Action Being Taken

BJP और उसके घटिया भक्त एक फेक वीडियो चला रहे हैं जिसमें राहुल गांधी जी की फोटो एक सेनेटरी पैड पर लगी हुई है यह पूरी तरह से फेक है - इसके ख़िलाफ़ क़ानूनी कार्यवाही की जा रही है लेकिन BJP वाले इतने गिरे हुए और ग़लीज़ हैं कि महिलाओं के periods सुरक्षित करने के लिए दी जा रही मदद… pic.twitter.com/523aetuMo0 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) July 5, 2025

Besides Khera, Supriya Shrinate called the video fake and alleged that the BJP and its supporters were circulating the fake video in which Rahul Gandhi's photo is shown on a sanitary pad. "This is completely fake - legal action is being taken against it," her post on X read. Additionally, Alka Lamba, President of All India Mahila Congress, clarified that the video going viral on social media showing the picture of Rahul Gandhi inside the sanitary pads along with the packets is fake. Fact Check: Was PM Narendra Modi Served Mutton Biryani at Dinner Hosted by Trinidad and Tobago PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar? Digitally-Manipulated Image Circulated To Spread Fake News.

In the video, Alka Lamba shows the real sanitary packets distributed under "Mai Bahin Maan Yojana" in Bihar. The packets feature an image of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and that too on the packet only. It is worth noting that the sanitary pad itself bears no picture and looks like the normal one, generally used by women. So, the news that Congress distributed sanitary pads featuring Rahul Gandhi's image to women in Bihar is fake.

Fact check

Claim : Congress distributed sanitary pads featuring Rahul Gandhi's photo to women in Bihar Conclusion : Congress said that the alleged claim is fake. In a video, Alka Lamba showed the real sanitary packets featuring the photos of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on the packet only Full of Trash Clean

