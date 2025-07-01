Fact Check: Is Tesla Cybertruck Being Used for Ploughing Field in India? As AI-Generated Video Goes Viral, Here’s the Truth

Mumbai, July 1: A bizarre video has taken the internet by storm, showing a Tesla Cybertruck purportedly being used by Indian farmers to plough fields. The clip, which appeared to be filmed in Kerala, South India, was first shared by Jyo John Mulloor on his Instagram account on June 29, with the caption “India is not for beginners.” The seemingly futuristic farming scene left many wondering whether Tesla's electric vehicle had made its way to Indian farmlands.

However, the reality behind this viral video is quite different. Despite its popularity, the video is not real but AI-generated. The video was created using artificial intelligence tools, designed to captivate audiences and showcase creative possibilities rather than depict actual events. Was Samruddhi Expressway Flooded After Heavy Rainfall in Maharashtra? Videos of Waterlogging on Adjoining NH-548C Ramp and Underpass Circulated With Fake Claim About Samruddhi Mahamarg, Here’s a Fact Check.

Tesla Cybertruck in Indian Farms

AI-Generated Video Shows Farmers Using Tesla Cybertruck to Plough Fields in India (Photo Credits: Instagram/ jyo_john_mulloor)

‘I Still Haven’t Shown What the Cybertruck Can Really Do in India’, Says Jyo John Mulloor

Screenshot of Another AI-Generated Video of Tesla Cybertruck Being Used in India Posted by Jyo John Mulloor (Photo Credits: Instagram/ jyo_john_mulloor)

Fact Check: The Truth Behind the Viral Tesla Cybertruck Farming Video

Jyo John Mulloor, whose Instagram bio describes him as a Creative Director, AI Coach, and founder of jjm_ai_studio, has shared multiple AI-generated videos and images on his profile. This viral video of the Tesla Cybertruck ploughing fields in India is one such creation. After the clip gained widespread attention, Mulloor posted a follow-up video addressing the reactions, writing, "Yesterday I posted a reel about Tesla in agriculture. Many asked, ‘Is this real?’ Some laughed, some bullied, some got mad. Honestly, I don’t mind. Because I still haven’t shown what the Cybertruck can really do in India. Once again…India is not for beginners." Fact Check: Has Genelia Deshmukh Only Delivered Hits With Aamir Khan in Bollywood? Here’s Truth Behind Viral Claim Post ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Box Office Success!

The claim that the video shows farmers using a Tesla Cybertruck for ploughing fields in India is false. It is purely an AI-generated video designed to entertain and provoke thought rather than report actual agricultural practice.

Fact check

Claim : Viral Video shows farmers in India using a Tesla Cybertruck to plough fields. Conclusion : The video is AI-generated Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).