Kabul to Delhi via Plane Landing Gear: Is Viral Story of Afghan Boy Reaching India From Afghanistan Hiding in Aircraft’s Rear Wheel Well True or Fake? Know the Truth Here

Mumbai, September 22: Social media was full of posts claiming that a 13-year-old boy from Afghanistan stowed away on a flight to India by hiding in the rear wheel well of an aircraft. The social media posts claimed that the teenager survived the 94-minute journey and "landed" safely at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in stable physical condition.

It turns out the claim is true. The Afghan teenager successfully pulled off the daring but reckless act. The 13-year-old boy from Afghanistan secretly managed to get inside the rear wheel well of the KAM Airlines flight number RQ-4401, news agency PTI reported, citing officials. The flight, operated by Afghanistan’s KAM Air, departed from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport at 8:46 am IST and reached Delhi’s Terminal 3 at 10:20 am. Did TRAI Issue Letter Granting Permission for Installing 5G Mobile Tower? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Letter.

Teen Boy Pulls Off Daring India Journey From Afghanistan by Hiding Inside KAM Air Flight's Rear Wheel Well

⚡ A 13-year-old boy from Kabul, Afghanistan, reached India's Delhi airport on Sunday by hiding in the rear wheel of a plane. The boy survived the 94-minute journey and ‘landed’ safely at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in stable physical condition. The incident… pic.twitter.com/lfSaF81kyX — OSINT Updates (@OsintUpdates) September 22, 2025

Dressed in traditional Afghan clothing, the boy reportedly intended to sneak into Iran but accidentally boarded the wrong flight. He evaded security at Kabul airport by tailgating passengers and remained undetected until the plane landed. His presence came to light only after a ground handler spotted him wandering in a restricted area of the airport apron in India. After being detained, the boy was repatriated to Afghanistan on the return flight later the same day. Was PAF Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf’s Wife Arrested Over Affair With Indian Diplomat Suman Singh, Who Faces Deportation? Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Claims.

This marks only the second known case of a stowaway surviving a journey into India. The first occurred in 1996 when two brothers, Pradeep and Vijay Saini, attempted a similar act on a British Airways flight from Delhi to London. While Pradeep survived the ordeal, Vijay tragically died before reaching Heathrow.

