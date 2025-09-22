Did TRAI Issue Letter Granting Permission for Installing 5G Mobile Tower? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Letter

Mumbai, September 22: Did the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued a letter granting permission for installing 5G Mobile Tower? The question comes as a letter going viral on social media claims that TRAI has allegedly granted permission to a person in Gujarat to install 5G mobile tower. The letter appears to be real with TRAI's logo and letterhead featuring in the "5G mobile tower" installation permission request. "Permission For Installation 5G tower At Your Site", the subject of the letter read.

Notably, the viral letter attributed to TRAI has been addressed to a person named Rathva Ambubhai, who is a resident of Gujarat's Vadodara. "I want to inform you that, your land was checked by satellite then, there was a proper range of network on your land from satelite. So, your land has been approved for installation 5G mobile tower under telecommunication act-1972," the viral letter allegedly issued by TRAI stated. While the letter is going viral on social media, scroll below to know whether TRAI's letter is real or fake. Did Amit Shah Question PM Narendra Modi’s Foreign Policy After Pakistan–Saudi Defense Deal and Admit to Loss of Rafale and S-400? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Deepfake Video.

Did TRAI Issue Letter Granting Permission for Installing 5G Mobile Tower? PIB's Fact Check Unit Debunks Fake Letter

Have you also received a letter issued in the name of @TRAI granting permission for installing 5G Mobile Tower ⁉️#PIBFactCheck ▶️ This letter is #Fake ❌TRAI never issues any such letters Read more: https://t.co/RToS6engvT pic.twitter.com/kvu3jzNUjK — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 22, 2025

A fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Unit revealed that the alleged letter attribited to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is fake. "This letter is #Fake," PIB said. It further clarfied that TRAI never never issues any such letters. Debunking the fake letter, PIB's fact check unit said that TRAI is not involved in leasing or renting of premises for the installation of mobile towers.

PIB also shared a link to the government's advisory of 2022 where the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) cautioned the public to be safe from unscrupulous companies, agencies or individuals who promise hefty monthly rental payment for installation of mobile tower. The Department clearly said that neither DoT nor TRAI is involved in leasing or renting the premises for installation of mobile towers. "DoT/TRAI or its officers do not issue any No Objection Certificate" for the installation of mobile towers," the government had said. Did the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Issue Notices to Hindi News Channels Over Excessive Urdu Usage? PIB Fact Check Calls Reports Misleading.

Hence, the alleged claim that TRAI issued a letter granting permission for installing 5G mobile tower is fake. The alleged letter, deemed fake by PIB, has been falsely attributed to TRAI. PIB reiterated that TRAI never issues such letters and nor does it get involved in leasing or renting of premises for installation of mobile towers. So the answer to the question "Is TRAI letter granting permission for installing 5G Mobile Tower real or fake?" is its a fake letter.

Claim : TRAI issued a letter granting permission for installation of 5G mobile tower. Conclusion : PIB said that the letter is fake. It clarified that TRAI never issues any such letters. Full of Trash Clean

