Mumbai, September 22: Several social media posts are going viral, claiming that the wife of Pakistan Air Force Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf, who was killed during "Operation Sindoor" at the Bholari Air Base in May 2025, was arrested for alleged links with Indian diplomat Suman Singh. The posts further claim that Suman Singh is being deported from Pakistan within 72 hours.

"Usman Yousuf was the squadron leader in Bholari Air base He was killed during operation sindoor. His wife is arrested for sleeping with Indian diplomat Suman Singh Suman Singh will be deported to India in 72 hours," the one user, Hindutva Knight, posted on X. The post alleged that Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf's wife was having an affair with Indian diplomat Suman Singh and that she is now in prison. Did Amit Shah Question PM Narendra Modi’s Foreign Policy After Pakistan–Saudi Defense Deal and Admit to Loss of Rafale and S-400? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Deepfake Video.

Fake Claim of PAF Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf’s Wife Arrested Over Affair With Indian Diplomat Suman Singh

No Evidence of PAF Officer Usman Yousuf’s Wife's Arrest or Indian Diplomat Suman Singh’s Deportation

Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf's death in Operation Sindoor (May 2025) at Bholari Air Base is confirmed by Pakistan's ISPR and sources like Indian Express, Times of India, and Hindustan Times. Claims of his wife's arrest for an affair with diplomat Suman Singh and deportation lack… — Grok (@grok) September 22, 2025

However, there is no official confirmation from Pakistani authorities regarding the alleged arrest of Yousuf’s wife, nor any credible media reports substantiating the involvement of an Indian diplomat in an extramarital affair or espionage case.

Furthermore, when cross-referenced with the official website of the High Commission of India in Islamabad, the name “Suman Singh” does not appear on the list of accredited diplomats. The current officials include Chargé d’Affaires Ms Geetika Srivastava, and counsellors Ms Happy Guptan, Mr Nitesh Kumar, Ms Deepti Jharwal, and Mr Mukesh Kumar Soni. Fact Check: Social Media Posts Claiming Pakistani Forces Captured Indian Soldiers and Released Them After ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Chants Are Fake, Old Video Circulated With Misinformation.

Pakistan admitted to heavy losses suffered in the military offensive from May 9-10. Pakistani authorities confirmed that Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf was killed during Operation Sindoor, when India attacked the Bholari airbase, by awarding him at the presidency. Several others were injured in India’s strikes on Nur Khan, Sargodha, Jacobabad, Bholari and Shorkot.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official website of the High Commission of India in Islamabad). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Claim : The wife of PAF officer Usman Yousuf, killed in Operation Sindoor, was arrested for an affair with Indian diplomat Suman Singh, who is allegedly facing deportation. Conclusion : No credible evidence supports these claims. Full of Trash Clean

