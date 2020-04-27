LTC, OTA, Medical Allowance of Central Government Employees to be Stopped Due to Coronavirus Pandemic? PIB Fact Check Terms Report Suggesting Allowance Cut Fake News

File image of central government employees (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 27: A newspaper has claimed central government employees may face pay cut as certain allowances will be stopped due to financial crisis arising because of the coronavirus outbreak. The report claimed central government employees will not get allowances such as LTC, OTA and medical allowance as the Ministry of Finance has instructed to cut expenditure. The government, however, on Monday rejected this report. Retirement Age of Central Government Employees to be Reduced to 50? PIB Fact Check Dismisses Fake News.

According to the news report, central government employees will not get LTC, OTA, medical allowance and leave encashment for three months. Leave Travel Concession (LTC) is granted to central government employees for travel to various parts of the country and home as well. OTA stands for overtime allowance and leave encashment is a policy under which employees get cash for not opting leaves. Money Transferred to Bank Accounts by Government During Coronavirus Lockdown Will be Taken Back if Not Withdrawn? PIB Fact-Checks Fake Viral Message.

Dismissing the report, the PIB Fact Check said no such decision was taken. "The government has no such proposal. The report is false and baseless," read a tweet by PIB Fact Check. Earlier, a news portal claimed that the Centre was likely to reduce the retirement age of central government employees to 50. However, the government refuted this report as well.

PIB Fact Check on Report Suggesting Allowance Cut:

A deluge of fake news and misinformation has erupted on social media platforms with many falling for false claims around the coronavirus outbreak. Readers are advised not to believe everything that they receive on WhatsApp and see on Facebook and Twitter. To catch verified updates on the coronavirus outbreak, check the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - - or visit .