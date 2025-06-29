Narendra Modi Govt Giving Laptops To Students Free of Cost Under ‘Free Laptop Scheme 2025’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral

New Delhi, June 29: A message claiming that the Modi government is offering free laptops to students under a “Free Laptop Scheme 2025” has gone viral on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. The message reads: “Government will provide free laptops to all people across the country to support learning for the year 2025. Be a part of the successful students that will receive a laptop to help them in learning better.”

The post also includes a suspicious URL, falsely projecting itself as an official government website and urging users to check their eligibility for the so-called laptop scheme. Union Government To Impose Tax on Water Usage for Agricultural Purposes? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Fake News Goes Viral.

Viral Message Claiming Free Laptops from Modi Government in 2025 Is Fake

Free Laptops Anyone⁉️ A message is being circulated on WhatsApp with a link claiming that the central government is providing free laptops to students. #PIBFactCheck ❌This message is #fake and the URL is fraudulent. 🚫 Do NOT click on suspicious links. ▶️Always VERIFY… pic.twitter.com/nfXNYSrFlV — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 29, 2025

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the central government’s official fact-checking body, has debunked the claim. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PIB Fact Check clarified: “Free Laptops Anyone? A message is being circulated on WhatsApp with a link claiming that the central government is providing free laptops to students. This message is fake and the URL is fraudulent. Do NOT click on suspicious links. Always VERIFY information through official sources!” Will You Lose Your EPFO Pension From August If You Don’t Submit a New Form by July 28? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Reports Going Viral.

How To Verify Messages with PIB

Citizens are urged to verify any suspicious claims by visiting https://factcheck.pib.gov.in, or by sending the message to PIB Fact Check via WhatsApp at +91 8799711259 or email at pibfactcheck@gmail.com. Official updates and clarifications are also regularly posted on https://pib.gov.in.

Stay alert and avoid falling for online scams in the name of government schemes.

Fact check

Claim : The Modi government is providing free laptops to all students across the country under a "Free Laptop Scheme 2025" to support learning, and students can check their eligibility by visiting a provided link. Conclusion : The claim is fake. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that no such scheme exists, and the circulated message and link are fraudulent. People are advised not to click on suspicious links and to verify information through official sources.

