Union Government To Impose Tax on Water Usage for Agricultural Purposes? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Fake News Goes Viral

New Delhi, June 28: Is the Narendra Modi-led Union Government imposing a tax on farm water? Several viral social media posts are claiming that the Union Government is planning to impose a tax on water usage for agricultural purposes. The Congress party was also among the social media users. In its post on X (formerly Twitter), the grand old party alleged that farmers in the country will be taxed based on the quantity of water they consume. However, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed the truth while debunking fake news.

On Friday, June 27, Congress targeted the Central government, claiming that the Narendra Modi-led government is betraying farmers. Taking to X, Congress alleged that the Union government is rolling out 22 pilot projects to tax farmers for every drop of water they use. Congress and several social media users claimed that the Modi government will tax water used for irrigation and agricultural purposes by farmers. However, this is not the truth. Is June 28 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 4th Saturday Falling on 28th July 2025? All You Need To Know.

Farmers To Be Taxed Based on the Quantity of Water They Consume, Says Congress

𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐚𝐫'𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐬 🚨 ♦️ The BJP govt has confirmed that "Farmers will be taxed based on the quantity of water they consume.' 👉 The union govt is rolling out 22 pilot projects to tax farmers for every drop they… — Congress (@INCIndia) June 27, 2025

PIB Says Claim Is Fake

A fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the claim that the Union government will impose a tax on farm water is fake. PIB shared a video of CR Paatil, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, who clarified that water usage for farming falls under the jurisdiction of state governments and not the central government. This means the Union government will not tax farmers for water usage for agricultural purposes. Fact Check: Is 7 July 2025 a Public Holiday in India? Will Stock Markets, Banks, Schools and Colleges Remain Shut on July 7 for Muharram? Know the Truth Here.

Meanwhile, in March, Professor Ramesh Chand, a Member of Niti Aayog, said that the country uses two to three times more water per tonne of crop compared to several developed and developing nations. Chand said that the same must be reduced. He also said that state governments, in particular, should promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Fact check

Claim : Union Government plans to impose a tax on water usage for agricultural purpose Conclusion : Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil clarified that water usage for farming falls under the jurisdiction of State governments Full of Trash Clean

