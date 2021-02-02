Rs 75,000 Being Deposited by Govt in Bank Accounts of All People in India Under ‘Modi Loan Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake YouTube Video

New Delhi, February 2: A viral YouTube video is being widely circulated on social media platforms claiming that the the Narendra Modi government is depositing an amount of Rs 75,000 in bank accounts of all people in India. The viral video further claims that the the central government is giving the money under 'Modi Loan Yojana'. The fake claim states: "A YouTube video claims that the central government has is depositing Rs 75,000 cash amount in the bank accounts of all countrymen under the 'Modi Loan Yojana'.

Rubbishing all the rumours, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the video that is being circulated on YouTube is fake. The PIB also isued a clarification saying that the claim is fake as the government has not made any such announcement. Govt Depositing Rs 1 Lakh in Bank Accounts of All People in India Under 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' Yojana? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message.

Here's the tweet:

The government has time and again requested people not to believe in such rumours and not to fall a prey to such misinformation and visit official websites for any such information. Several such fake news are being circulated on social media platforms triggering panic and confusion among people. The government has requested people to visit the official websites for any information on such schemes.

Fact check

Claim : A YouTube video claims that the central government is depositing cash amount of Rs 75,000 to all countrymen under Modi loan scheme. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB states that this claim is fake and the central government has not made any such announcement. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).