Govt Depositing Rs 1 Lakh in Bank Accounts of All People in India Under 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' Yojana? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message

New Delhi, February 2: A WhatsApp message is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the government is depositing an amount of Rs 1 lakh in the account of all people. The fake claim states that the government is depositing the amount under the the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' Yojana. The news is being widely circulated on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. The claim states: "A WhatsApp message claims that the central government is depositing an amount of Rs 1 lakh in the account of all people under the government's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' Scheme. Rs 3000 Being Deposited in Bank Accounts by Centre Under Pradhan Mantri Mandhan Yojana? PIB Fact Check Calls It Fake News.

Dismissing the rumours, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the message being circulated on WhatsApp that the government is giving Rs 1 Lakh to everyone in their bank account, is fake and completely baseless. The PIB issued a clarification saying that the claim is fake as the government has not made any such announcement under any such scheme. In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had coined a new slogan -- 'Sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' (together with all, development for all, the trust of all).

Here's the tweet:

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in India, fake nd misleading news have been widely circulated on social media platforms. The government has time and again requested people not to believe in such rumours and not to fall a prey to such misinformation and visit official websites for any such information.

Fact check

Claim : A WhatsApp message claims that the government is depositing an amount of Rs 1 lakh in the account of all people under Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Yojana. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB states that the claim is fake as no announcement has been made by the Central Government regarding any such scheme. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).