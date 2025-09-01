Jammu, September 1: Is there a school holiday in Jammu on September 2? Will all private and government schools remain closed on Tuesday (September 2)? The questions come amid confusion among Jammu residents as a fake order is going viral on social media. As per the fake order, all government and private schools in the Jammu division will remain closed until Tuesday, September 2, in light of inclement weather conditions.

However, a fact check revealed that the order was fake. The truth is that Jammu and Kashmir's School Education Department declared a holiday for all government and private schools in the Jammu division on September 2. However, a fake school holiday order surfaced online with the wrong order number, leading to confusion among the people. This led to many questioning the authenticity of the fake order. Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday: All Schools To Remain Shut on September 1; Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed for 6th Consecutive Day (Watch Video).

Fake Order Creates Confusion Over September 2 School Holiday in Jammu

No Order Regarding Closure Of Schools For Tomorrow Has Been Issued By Director Education Jammu, Order Circulating On Social Media Is Fake: Officials#FakeOrder #School #Jammu pic.twitter.com/jvRm6qe4ZZ — Daily Excelsior (@DailyExcelsior1) September 1, 2025

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir clarified about the school holiday on September 2. According to the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ), all govt and private schools across the Jammu division will remain closed on Tuesday, September 2, due to inclement weather conditions.

Official Order by DSEJ States School Holiday in Jammu on September 2

"In view of the weather alerts and incessant rainfall causing landslides in hilly areas, and in order to ensure the safety of students and staff, it is hereby ordered that all government and private schools across Jammu Division shall continue to remain closed on 02-09-2025," the official DSEJ order stated. The September 2 school holiday order also directed all schools to conduct online classes wherever possible. Jammu and Kashmir Monsoon Fury: 10 Killed, 3 Missing After Cloudburst and Landslide Hit Reasi, Ramban Triggered by Overnight Rains.

It must be recalled that on Sunday, August 31, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) said all government and private schools in Jammu Division would remain closed until September 1. This step was taken in response to persistent heavy rainfall and landslides affecting the region's hilly areas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2025 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).