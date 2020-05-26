Schools and Colleges Permitted to Reopen in All States? MHA Debunks Fake News, Says Educational Institutions Will Remain Closed Across India

Fake TV news screengrab used to spread rumour | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 26: A fake news of reopening of schools and colleges amid the COVID-19 lockdown went viral on social media on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to clear the air with a note of clarification. The rumour mongers used a maliciously edited image to claim that the Home Ministry has permitted all state governments to allow routine functioning of educational institutions. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

The Spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took to social media to bust the rumour. It was categorically stated by the MHA Twitter handle that all educational institutions will remain shut, as per the lockdown orders issued by the Ministry. No state or union territory has been permitted to adopt any relaxation.

The rumour mongers had edited a screengrab of a new schannel. They placed the fake logo of a media outlet and pasted Hindi text which read that the Home Ministry has allowed all states to reopen schools. Further, the ticker of the viral image read that that Home Secretary has written to all states in this regard.

It should be concluded that the image is completely malicious and all content being transmitted through it is totally fake. "All Educational institutions are still prohibited to open, throughout the country," the twitter handle of MHA Spokesperson said.

Fact Check by Home Ministry

#FactCheck Claim: MHA permits all States to open schools. Fact: No such decision taken by MHA. All Educational institutions are still prohibited to open, throughout the country.#FakeNewsAlert#COVID19#IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/mSWfIDWwNs — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 26, 2020

All institutes of learning, from pre-primary schools to post-graduation colleges, were ordered to remain closed from March 25 as the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the transmission of coronavirus. Several state governments had closed down schools even before the MHA's lockdown orders came into effect.

Since minors are considered to be more vulnerable to the contracting the lethal virus, the governments are expected to exercise extra caution while deciding on reopening of schools in near future. Even as several relaxations were made to the lockdown orders over the past two months, it has been strictly directed to the states and union territories to keep educational institutions closed.

Fact check