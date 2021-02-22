Staff Selection Commission Has an Official Twitter Account by the Handle @SSCorg_in? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Twitter Account

New Delhi, February 22: A fake post is being widely shared on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp claiming that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has its official Twitter handle. The fake claim further adds that the @SSCorg_in is the official Twitter handle of the SSC. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation under the Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries. The SSC is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the Twitter account, which is claimed to be of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), is a fake one. It added saying that at present, SSC does not have any official Twitter account. The PIB fact check urged people to visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)- https://ssc.nic.in for any information. Fake Message of New COVID-19 Guidelines by ICMR Goes Viral on Social Media, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News.

Here's the tweet:

A Twitter account "@SSCorg_in" claims to be the official Twitter handle of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).#PIBFactCheck: This account is #Fake. Presently, SSC does not have any official Twitter account. For updates, visit SSC's official website: https://t.co/qQL8Q9aO06 pic.twitter.com/Jq8m0BSnhY — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 22, 2021

The government and its agencies have time and again warned people against such false news. People have been cautioned against such misinformation spreading on social media that have been attributed to the government. Candidates have been asked to check the official websites of the various government ministries to verify any such job offers or vacancies.

