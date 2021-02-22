Fake Message of New COVID-19 Guidelines by ICMR Goes Viral on Social Media, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News

New Delhi, February 22: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a set of guidelines to be followed as precautionary measures for COVID-19. The fake message that has been attributed to the ICMR urges people to postpone their foreign trips for the next two years, not to eat outside food for 1 year, be very careful in the coming week, and prefer vegetarian food, among several other pointers. Inoculation Registration on CoWin App Will Open in February for Citizens Above Age of 50? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The fake message is being widely circulated on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp. The viral message also urges people not to visit crowded places for a year. Apart from the other measures, the post carries an important message of keeping the face masks on and maintain social distancing, which already falls into the SOPs issued by the government.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

A #Fake message attributed to @ICMRDELHI stipulates guidelines to be followed as precautionary measures for #COVID19. ICMR has NOT issued these guidelines. To prevent the spread of #COVID19: ➡️Wear a mask ➡️Sanitise hands ➡️Practice social distancing#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/IW0GGU2LAY — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 22, 2021

As soon as the misleading information went viral, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact-check of the information and rubbished the claims. Issuing a clarification, the fact-check stated that the ICMR has NOT issued these guidelines, adding a few points that to prevent the spread of COVID-19, wear a mask, sanitise hands and practice social distancing.

In India, the fresh COVID-19 cases continue to show an upward trend over the past one week. India reported 14,199 new cases in the last 24 hours on Monday with the overall tally mounting to 1,10,05,850, health officials said. The death toll in the country mounted to 1,56,385 with 83 more deaths.

Fact check

Claim : A fake message attributed to ICMR stipulates guidelines to be followed as precautionary measures for COVID-19. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB states that the ICMR has NOT issued these guidelines. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).