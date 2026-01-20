Video Showing '9-Year-Old Girl With Baby' Related To Infamous Kaithal Pregnancy Case? Unverified Claims Go Viral After SHO Geeta's Clip Resurfaced

Mumbai, January 20: A video going viral on social media allegedly claims that a nine-year-old girl gave birth to a child in Haryana’s Kaithal district. The viral clip shows the minor girl sitting on what appears to be a bed with the newborn baby in her arms. As the video moves forward, the nine-year-old girl is seen playing with the infant. It is alleged that the minor girl gave birth to the child after being pregnant for eight months. "It is also a serious allegation that the mother kept trying to save the son while the innocent girl did not get timely treatment and justice," the X user who shared the video wrote.

Several users shared the clip, stating that the minor girl was raped by her brother in Haryana's Kaithal. They also claimed that the video is related to the infamous Kaithal pregnancy case. Netizens further supported their allegation by sharing a video clip of a police officer who is seen talking about a rape case involving a minor girl. They believed the video showing the minor girl with a child was related to the infamous pregnancy case from Haryana's Kaithal. However, that's not the complete truth. Fact Check: Is Seema Anand the Most Googled Indian? Virat Kohli and Sunny Leone Rule The Search Trends.

X User Claims Viral Video of Minor Girl With Baby Is Related to Kaithal Pregnancy Case

An X user claims video showing "9-year-old girl with baby" is related to the infamous Kaithal pregnancy case (Photo Credits: X/@VarahaWarrior)

A fact check of the incident revealed that the alleged claims made by netizens are unverified. The unverified claims surfaced online after an old interview clip of SHO resurfaced on social media. In the video, SHO Geeta is seen talking about the infamous Kaithal pregnancy case involving a minor girl who was impregnated by her own brother. The old video shows the police officer talking about the case and adding that the victim's mother wanted to protect her son.

The original video dates back to March 2025. It was recorded during a seminar organised for law students at a private university, NIILM University, in Kaithal. During the event, Kaithal City Police Station in-charge Geeta shares her investigation experiences with law students. She highlighted the case of a nine-year-old girl becoming a mother; however, the incident had no connection to the Kaithal district. Soon after the video surfaced online, Lalit Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that the viral video has no connection with Kaithal district, reports ABP News. Is the 'Crocodile Spotted at Gateway of India' Video Real or Fake? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated.

Unverified Claims Go Viral After SHO Geeta's Clip Resurfaces

Unverified claims linking video of minor girl with baby to Kaithal pregnancy case goes viral (Photo Credits: X)

He further added that the Kaithal police does not verify or endorse the claims being circulated online. Hence, it can be concluded that the viral video showing a nine-year-old girl with a child is not related to the infamous Kaithal pregnancy case from Haryana. Unverified claims are going viral on social media since the old video clip of SHO Geeta resurfaced online.

Claim : Video video showing nine-year-old girl baby is related to the infamous Kaithal pregnancy case. Conclusion : Unverified claims are going viral on social media after SHO Geeta's old clip resurfaces.

