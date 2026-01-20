Is the 'Crocodile Spotted at Gateway of India' Video Real or Fake? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated

Mumbai, January 20: Was a crocodile spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai recently? The question comes as a video going viral on social media is making the alleged claim. In the viral clip, a full-grown crocodile is seen wandering near the iconic monument in Maharashtra's capital. As the video moves forward, stray dogs are seen in shock as the reptile is seen strolling in and around the area.

The viral video was shared on Instagram with the caption reading, "A full-grown crocodile was allegedly spotted casually chilling near Gateway of India". Since being shared online, the video has garnered over four lakh views and counting. The video appears to be true with the Gateway of India in the background. That said, scroll below to know if the viral clip is real or fake. Did Sarbananda Sonowal Write Letter to BJP President Regarding ‘Serious Ground Situation’ in Assam and Need for Course Correction Before Assembly Elections 2026? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

AI-Generated Video Showing Crocodile Near Gateway of India Goes Viral

A video going viral claimed that a crocodile was spotted wandering near the Gateway of India (Photo Credits: Instagram/aikalaakari)

A fact check of the viral clip revealed that the video was made using Artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Notably, the clip was shared on Instagram byan AI filmmaker and a VFX artist identified as Rahul Nanda. In the caption of the viral post, Nanda clarified that the clip is an AI-generated video. "Of course this is AI generated, but imagine if this really happened," Nanda said.

A close look at Rahul Nanda's Instagram profile revealed that the AI filmmaker is known for making AI-based reels. As per his bio, Nanda has over 5 lakh followers on Instagram, with his AI videos garnering over two and a half billion views so far. More importantly, no credible news reports or the Mumbai Police have confirmed the sighting of a crocodile at the Gateway of India. Fact Check: Is Seema Anand the Most Googled Indian? Virat Kohli and Sunny Leone Rule The Search Trends.

A few days ago, Rahul Nanda shared another AI video, which showed an Alien-like creature at the Gateway of India. It is worth noting that Nanda's Instagram profile is filled with numerous AI-generated videos created by him using AI tools. Hence, it can be concluded that the viral video showing a crocodile being spotted at the iconic monument in Mumbai is not a real clip but an AI-generated video. It's unclear if Rahul Nanda made the video to spread fake news or for fun.

