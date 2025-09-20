Did Amit Shah Question PM Narendra Modi’s Foreign Policy After Pakistan–Saudi Defense Deal and Admit to Loss of Rafale and S-400? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Deepfake Video

New Delhi, September 20: Several propaganda accounts on social media have shared a video allegedly showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy following the recent Pakistan–Saudi Arabia defense pact. The video claims that Shah raised concerns about the deal and directly questioned Modi’s diplomatic approach.

The same clip also appears to show Shah admitting that India lost its Rafale fighter jets and the S-400 missile defense system, with the purported remarks sparking heated reactions online. Many users shared the footage as evidence of cracks within the government’s stance on national security and defense preparedness. Did Kangana Ranaut Reveal Big Secrets About PM Narendra Modi? PIB Fact Check Flags Fake AI-Generated Videos.

Fact Check: Amit Shah Video on Rafale and Pakistan–Saudi Deal Is Fake

However, a fact-check reveals that the video is digitally manipulated. According to the Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit, Amit Shah never made such remarks. The original footage comes from a public rally in Bihar, where Shah’s speech was altered to spread disinformation. In reality, he praised PM Modi’s leadership, highlighting the abrogation of Article 370 as a historic step that permanently integrated Jammu and Kashmir with India. Is Modi Government Monitoring Your WhatsApp Chats? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message About Triple Ticks on Instant Messaging App.

Shah also criticized the Congress party for emboldening Pakistan in the past and underscored India’s firm military responses to cross-border terrorism, including surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor. At no point did he mention Rafale jets or the S-400 system, nor did he question the Prime Minister’s foreign policy.

Authorities have warned that Pakistani propaganda accounts are deliberately circulating doctored clips to mislead the public and create political confusion. Citizens are advised to rely only on information from official government sources and verified news outlets instead of falling for manipulated videos designed to spread disinformation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB FACT CHECK ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Viral video shows Amit Shah questioning PM Modi’s foreign policy after the Pakistan–Saudi defense deal and admitting to losses of Rafale jets and S-400 systems. Conclusion : The video is digitally manipulated; Shah never made these statements. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2025 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).