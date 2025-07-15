Will Banks Be Closed for 3 Days This Week? Know Truth As Banks Likely To Remain Shut on Account of Festivals Including Harela and Ker Puja

Mumbai, July 15: Will banks be closed for three days this week? People across the country are looking for an answer to this question, as many believe that banks will remain closed for a few days this week. The development comes as banks are expected to stay shut for business for several days this week due to designated holidays, including the Ker Puja festival and Harela. While Harela will be observed on Wednesday, July 16, the Ker Puja festival will be celebrated on July 19 (Saturday).

In addition to these two holidays, banks are likely to stay shut on Thursday, July 17, the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) July 2025 holiday calendar, banks will remain closed for 13 days this month. These holidays include festivals, second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays. Scroll below to find out if banks will be closed for three days this week. RBI Bank Holiday List for July 2025: Banks To Remain Closed on These Days This Month, Check Region-Wise Bank Holidays Dates.

Are Banks Closed for Three Days This Week? Know Truth

Banks will remain shut for three days this week due to the RBI's designated holidays, including Harela and Ker Puja. As per the July 2025 holiday list, banks will stay shut for Harela on July 16 (Wednesday), U Tirot Singh's death anniversary on July 17 (Thursday), and Ker Puja on July 19 (Saturday). That said, these bank holidays will only be applicable in Uttarakhand, Meghalaya and Tripura, respectively. This means banks will remain open across the country on July 16, 17 and 19 except for the three states mentioned above.

According to the RBI, Harela, U Tirot Singh's death anniversary, and Ker Puja are among the designated holidays for July. So, the answer to the question, will banks be closed for three days this week? The answer is yes, the banks will remain shut for business, but only in Uttarakhand for the Harela festival, in Meghalaya for the U Tirot Singh's death anniversary, and in Tripura for Ker Puja. Stock Market Holidays in July 2025: Will Share Market Remain Open on 7 July for Muharram? NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days, Check Full List Here.

While physical banking will be affected in the three states on the designated holidays, the RBI clarified that digital banking services such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, ATM services, and RTGS will continue to remain operational.

Fact check

Claim : Banks will remain closed for three days this week Conclusion : Yes banks will remain closed for three days this week but the bank holiday applies to only a few states where RBI has declared designated holidays for July 2025 Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2025 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).