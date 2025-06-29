Mumbai, June 29: Wondering how many stock market holidays there are in July 2025? If you're confused and looking for answers to know how many days NSE and BSE will remain open or closed for trading next month, then you have come to the right place. July, the seventh month of the 25th year of the 21st century, will see the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) remain closed for business for a total of eight days.

According to the NSE and BSE trading holiday list for July 2025, there are no official holidays when the share markets will remain closed in the coming month. This means the Indian stock market will remain shut for trading for eight days, including all Saturdays and Sundays, as the holidays fall on weekends. The eight days when the stock market will stay shut in July include four Sundays and four Saturdays. Nationwide Holiday in India on 7 July 2025 for Muharram? 7th July Public Holiday Not Yet Officially Declared, Check if Stock Markets, Banks, Schools and Colleges Remain Open or Closed.

Stock Market To Remain Closed for Eight Days in July 2025

As no holidays fall on weekdays in July 2025, the stock market will remain closed on account of regular weekend holidays. These holidays are on four Saturdays: 5th July, 12th July, 19th July, and 26th July, and four Sundays: 6th July, 13th July, 20th July, and 27th July. It is worth noting that the last official trading holiday was on May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day. The next official trading holiday of the year will be on August 15, which will be observed on the occasion of Independence Day.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025

Date Day Holiday 26 February 2025 Wednesday Maha Shivaratri 14 March 2025 Friday Holi 31 March 2025 Monday Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid) 10 April 2025 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti 14 April 2025 Monday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 18 April 2025 Friday Good Friday 1 May 2025 Thursday Maharashtra Day 15 August 2025 Friday Independence Day 27 August 2025 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi 2 October 2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 21 October 2025 Tuesday Diwali-Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading) 22 October 2025 Wednesday Diwali-Balipratipada 5 November 2025 Wednesday Gurunanak Jayanti 25 December 2025 Thursday Christmas

Share Market To Remain Closed on 7 July 2025 for Muharram?

According to the NSE and BSE stock market holiday list, 14 trading holidays are scheduled for this year. Although there is no official share market holiday in the month of July 2025, there is confusion as people are looking online to know if the stock market will remain closed on Monday, July 7, on account of Muharram. As the Islamic New Year approaches, people want to know whether the stock market will remain open or closed on this date. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

It must be noted that the government has not officially declared July 7 as a public holiday for Muharram. More importantly, both stock exchanges have also not officially announced a closure for July 7. This means the share market will remain open for trading on July 7 unless BSE and NSE announce a holiday for Muharram in the coming days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2025 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).