Faizal Siddiqui TikTok Controversy: Laxmi Agarwal Thanks NCW For Taking Strict Action Against his Video that Allegedly Promotes Acid Attack

Laxmi Agarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

TikTok sensation Faizal Siddiqui was in for a bad surprise after netizens started slamming him left, right and centre for his new video. The concern was that his video was promoting and glorifying acid attacks on the women and it was a serious issue to deal with. Earlier NCW (National Commission for Women) had written to Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal seeking the arrest of this TikTok star for his insensitive video. After their complaint, Faizal's TikTok id was blocked and acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal appreciated this move.

Acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal took to her Instagram account to thank NCW for their prompt action against those who promote a heinous crime in some way or the other. "Thanks to National Commission for Women for taking cognizane of the viral video by TikTok ‘influencer’ Faizal Siddiqui promoting acid attack.Such videos/actions should be strictly debarred which are against the society. We are working day and night to stop the acid attacks , violence against women. This cringe activity is not called influencing but promoting crime. Such persons are curse to our society. So it is important to ban such videos and accounts from the social media. Come forward-we urge you to stop acid violence-Stop Sale Acid @ncwindia” (sic)," read her social media post. Faizal Siddiqui TikTok Video Allegedly Promoting Acid Attack Gets Removed After NCW’s Warning, TikToker Says the Circulated Clip Was Edited Out and Nowhere Related to Acid Attack!

Faizal had even issued an apology while stating that his intentions were misunderstood. He meant no harm to anyone in society and his video was misunderstood simply because they were showing it partly. Siddiqui had around 13 million followers on his TikTok account.