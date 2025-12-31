Mumbai, December 31: As New Year’s Eve 2025 approaches, a traditional Spanish custom is seeing a global resurgence thanks to viral social media trends. The practice involves eating 12 grapes under the table at the stroke of midnight, one for each chime of the clock, to secure good luck for the coming twelve months. While the 12 grapes under the table tradition has been a staple in Spain and Latin America for over a century, it has recently captured the attention of younger generations worldwide, rightly ahead of the New Year 2026.

The ritual is more than just a test of speed-eating; it is deeply rooted in cultural history and symbolic of prosperity. Participants believe that successfully consuming all 12 grapes before the clock stops chiming will grant a year of "suerte" (luck). Conversely, failing to finish the grapes in time is traditionally seen as a sign of misfortune or a "sour" year ahead. Twelve Grapes of Luck on New Year's Eve 2025: Know Origin, Rules and Practical Tips to Complete '12 Grapes Under the Table' NYE Tradition.

What Is 12 Grapes Under the Table Ritual and Its Origins

The tradition, known in Spanish as Las Doce Uvas de la Suerte (The Twelve Grapes of Luck), has two primary origin stories. The most popular account dates back to 1909, when vine growers in the Alicante region of Spain faced an exceptionally large harvest. To prevent the surplus from going to waste, they promoted the idea of eating grapes at the end of the year as a way to ensure future prosperity.

However, historical records suggest the practice may have started earlier, in the 1880s. During that era, the Madrid bourgeoisie began mimicking the French tradition of eating grapes and drinking champagne on New Year’s Eve. In a satirical response, the lower classes of Madrid gathered at the Puerta del Sol to eat grapes in public, mockingly adopting the "refined" habit while waiting for the bells to ring. New Year’s Eve 2025 or 2026? What Is the Correct Way to Refer to December 31, 2025 for NYE Wishes.

Why Is 12 Grapes Under The Table Ritual Performed?

The ritual is performed primarily as a superstitious safeguard to ensure good luck and prosperity for the upcoming year. Each of the 12 grapes represents a single month; successfully eating a grape on the corresponding chime is believed to "clear" that month for success. If a grape is sour, it is often predicted that the corresponding month will be difficult, making the act a physical manifestation of one's hopes for a smooth and "sweet" 12-month cycle.

How the 12 Grapes Under the Table Tradition Is Performed

The mechanics of the tradition are specific and require preparation. At midnight, one grape is eaten with every strike of the bell. In Spain, this is famously broadcast from the clock tower at the Puerta del Sol in Madrid.

To make the process easier, many participants choose smaller, seedless grapes or even peel them beforehand to avoid choking, as the bells typically ring at three-second intervals. This leaves very little time for chewing and swallowing. In recent years, supermarkets have begun selling "pre-packaged" tins of 12 peeled and seeded grapes specifically for the occasion.

12 Grapes With a Modern Twist

A new variation of the tradition has gained significant traction online: eating the grapes while sitting under a table. This specific modification is particularly popular among those seeking luck in their romantic lives.

According to the social media-driven iteration of the legend, sitting under the table while consuming the grapes increases the chances of finding a partner or getting married in the New Year. While not part of the original Spanish tradition, this "manifestation" technique has become a centerpiece of modern New Year's celebrations for Gen Z and Millennial participants.

What began as a regional marketing tactic or a satirical protest has evolved into a global phenomenon. Whether performed for serious superstition or simply as a fun challenge with friends, the 12 grapes tradition serves as a moment of collective focus. It marks the transition into the New Year with a shared hope for abundance, health, and, for the fastest eaters, a bit of well-earned good fortune.

