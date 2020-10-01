Goldsmiths University in London yesterday saw part of its campus street turn orange after heaps of carrots were dumped here. As much as 29 tonnes or carrot were unloaded from a truck in the university campus. Anyone would wonder why, but the reply is not as expected. The university explained it as an "art installation" and a part of Goldsmiths' MFA degree show. All the carrots were at the end of it were donated to farm animals. But something about the concept hasn't fit in with many people who have criticised it for food wastage. Videos of carrots being dumped on the streets were shared online and quickly went viral with mixed reactions. Duct-Taped Banana Artwork Titled ‘Comedian’ by Italian Artist Maurizio Cattelan Is Selling for $120K at Miami’s Art Basel (View Pic).

Spanish-Welsh artist Rafael Perez Evans called his piece 'Grounding' where he installed a large lorry outside the Ben Pimlott building at Goldsmiths College in New Cross, in London. As per the artist these vegetables were rejected by supermarkets. On his website he explains it as "site-specific intervention exploring some of the tensions in visibility between the rural and the city," with reference to protest by farmers neglected by urbanites. He even added it as a "therapeutic technique of grounding involves doing activities that “ground” or electrically reconnect you to the earth." Videos of the carrot dumping have been shared online and some called it an 'orange tsunami.' Kellogg’s Launches Beer Made with Rejected Cornflakes to Reduce Food Wastage.

carrots at goldsmiths. Carrots at goldsmiths pic.twitter.com/SQKtduu7ms — gaucho trap house (@fromscratch11) September 30, 2020

Some people were even seen clicking pictures on these load of carrots. Here's the explanation from the University:

It is an installation called ‘Grounding’ by the artist and MFA student Rafael Perez Evans. His work is part of Goldsmiths' MFA degree show. Rafael has arranged for the carrots to be removed at the end of the exhibition and donated to farm animals.https://t.co/EXzT9zZjws — Goldsmiths (@GoldsmithsUoL) September 30, 2020

But the piece of art was more misinterpreted by many who criticised all this food wastage. Check some reactions:

Huh. Interesting. I don’t know if I’d call it art. 🤔 I suppose it does invoke curiosity and intrigue as art does, however. If it weren’t for that, I never would’ve guessed this is supposed to bring attention to farmers’ protests without reading the article. — Per King (@KingPin0382) October 1, 2020

An appalling waste of perfectly edible food. — Joanna (#reclaimmyname) (@MsJamandPickle) September 30, 2020

30 tonnes of carrots have been put outside Goldsmiths for an art installation. What a waste! https://t.co/EX76Zk42xs — Joe Mander (@BTPJoe) September 30, 2020

this is for art? i’m sure a lot of less fortunate families or schools could have benifited from all of these carrots 💔 — oh yeah (@ohyeahsindi) October 1, 2020

Rather than sending them straight to people who could have eaten them before they got dumped on the floor for a few days. This is the definition of privilege. — Loki (@265lisa) September 30, 2020

The concept thus hasn't convinced many, as from the looks of it, the carrots do look fine. Several people opined that this was sheer wastage of food and thus did little to bring highlight to the original concept drawing attention to the same.

