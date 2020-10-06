Italian luxury brand Gucci is selling an orange check dress with satin bow detail in a bid to fight the 'toxic stereotypes that mold masculine gender identity'. Priced at £1, 700, the 'tartan cotton long smock shirt', comes with mother of pearl buttons and  contrast Peter Pan collar. It is inspired by grunge looks from the ‘90s. The orange and beige dress has short sleeves, smock embroidery, a button front and is made from 100% cotton. On the website, the model with hair coming to his chest, can be seen wearing the cotton dress with a pair of light-wash ripped jeans, a maroon, beige and blue striped woollen hat, a black crossbody purse and grey and pink sneakers. As pictures of the dress went viral, social media users were divided in opinions. While some did not like the look, others through it were unnecessary. However, some supported the idea and praised the fashion house. Boys Allowed to Wear Skirts at Uppingham School in Rutland, UK.

According to the Gucci, the tartan smock, which can be 'styled over ripped denim jeans', comes in 'delicate colours reflects the idea of fluidity explored for the Fall Winter 2020 fashion show, disrupting the toxic stereotypes that mold masculine gender identity.' The description online reads, "The contrast Peter Pan collar and smock embroidery on the front add a childhood inspired element, which ties to a recurrent theme of the collection. Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House’s individual spirit." Gucci's Fall 2020 Collection Has Pair of Jeans With Grass Stains Around The Knee For USD 1200! View Pics

However, some questioned the styling of the dress, and why it was paired with jeans. In addition to the dress, the luxury brand is also offering a less expensive one in a pink and turquoise floral print. The Blue Gucci Liberty floral wool long shirt for men retails is at £1,385 and also features a mother of pearl buttons. Its description reads, "This long shirt features the ‘Gucci Liberty’ label at the back in honour of the special mash-up. Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House’s individual spirit." It is also styled with ripped jeans and the look is completed with a black crossbody bag and a beige alpaca wool-blend coat.

