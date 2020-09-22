Washington [US], September 22 (ANI): Taking the trendy distressed denim a step ahead, luxury fashion brand Gucci launched a USD 1,200 (approx Rs 88,000) pair of jeans designed with grass stains around the knee area in its fall/winter 2020 collection, reported People magazine.

According to Gucci's website, the grunge-inspired, wide-leg denim is made from organic cotton "specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect."

The website said, "Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary."

The Italian fashion house is also recycling the organic cotton leftovers from this product.

"All organic cotton leftovers from the cutting process for this product are then upcycled into new materials under the "Gucci Up" programme. Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House's individual spirit.

A similar stained-like effect clothing piece i.e, pairs of overalls was also launched for USD 1,400 as part of its men's fall/winter 2020 collection.

Last year, the brand caught attention when it dropped warn-in men's and women's sneakers retailed at USD 870. The shoe design was inspired by "vintage sportswear" and "classic trainers from the '70s", according to the website. (ANI)

