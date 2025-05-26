Alia Bhatt dropped jaws at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 on Saturday (May 24) in a stunning Gucci saree. After turning heads at the Met Gala 2025, the Bollywood actress made her much-awaited Cannes debut as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. The Love and War actress’s outfit, a first-ever Gucci saree, marked a landmark moment not just for the fashion house but also for Indian heritage on the global stage during the closing ceremony of the prestigious film festival. While her look went viral in no time, a video of Alia gracefully handling a jewellery mishap also caught fire on social media. Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2025: Sensual Gucci Saree at Closing Ceremony, Blue Strapless Gown at L'Oréal Paris Lights on Women's Worth Awards (Pics and Videos).

Alia Bhatt’s Necklace Snaps on Cannes 2025 Red Carpet

Alia Bhatt attended the closing ceremony of Cannes 2025 in a striking saree-inspired outfit designed by Gucci. The three-piece outfit, which the brand referred to as "custom Gucci gown with embroidered crystals ina GG Monogram pattern", consisted of a plunging neckline bralette and a high-waisted skirt with dupatta that extended into a train. While the outfit was perfect, a video from the closing ceremony has now surfaced online showing an unexpected fashion mishap. In the clip, Alia Bhatt is seen gracefully handling a broken necklace while posing on the red carpet, effortlessly turning the moment into part of her pose.

Alia Bhatt’s Viral Fashion Mishap at Cannes 2025

Netizens reacting to Alia Bhatt's viral video lauded the actress for her quick thinking. A video capturing the moment was shared on Instagram with Rani's Intro Theme music from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Users commented under the post. One user wrote, "She is Alia, the queen. She can do anything," while another commented, "Rani for a reason!"

Netizens Laud Alia Bhatt for Handling the Fashion Mishap Like a Pro

Talking about her jewellery, the necklace was from Malabar Gold and Diamonds co created with Rhea Kapoor. The piece consisted of "rare old European-cut diamonds in rustic gold with an oxidised finish, the pieces channel vintage Victorian charm, reimagined by Mine Diamonds."

Alia Bhatt’s Jewellery For Closing Ceremony of Cannes 2025

On the movie front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with husband Ranbir Kapoor and her Raazi co-star VickyKaushal. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026.

