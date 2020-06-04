'Gujarati Khichri, 'ModiMosas' Will be on Plate of Scott Morrison After 'ScoMosas'

PM Narendra Modi's Virtual Meet With Australian PM Scott Morrison (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison held a virtual bilateral meeting on Thursday. During the meeting, one of the issues that was discussed was samosas. It is because Scott Morrison recently made what he called "ScoMosas" and expressed his wish to serve it to PM Narendra Modi. Morrison has said to attempt "Gujarati Khichri" and "ModiMosas".

"During the discussion, PM Narendra Modi referred to Australian PM Scott Morrison's tweet on samosas. In response, he said that now ScoMosas has become a very popular word," Vijay Thakur Singh, MEA Secretary (East), said while briefing media on India-Australia virtual summit. When Morrison shared pictures of "ScoMosas" and mango chutney, PM Modi had responded: "As vibrant democracies, from Commonwealth to Cricket to even Cuisine, our people-to-people relations are strong and the future is bright!"

"Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that next time he would like to make 'Gujarati khichri' and what he called 'ModiMosas' and share it with PM Modi," Thakur said. Ahead of the India-Australia virtual summit, Morrison shared pictures of Samosas and named it 'ScoMosas', giving a personal touch to the name of the Indian snack. Sharing the picture of 'ScoMosas', he tagged Modi and said he wishes to share the dish with him.

"Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him," Morrison tweeted. Australian PM's tweet had evoked responses from Samosa-fans in India. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi and Morrison held a bilateral summit through a video-link.