Scott Morrison Makes Samosas And Mango Chutney at Home, Wants to Share 'ScoMosas' With PM Narendra Modi (Check Pics)

New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison on Sunday shared pictures of Samosas and named it 'ScoMosas', giving a personal touch to the name of the Indian snack. Sharing the picture of 'ScoMosas', Scott Morrison tagged his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and said he wishes to share the dish with him. He said he made 'ScoMosas' or Samosas and mango chutney "from scratch". Australia's PM Scott Morrison Wants WHO to Have 'Weapons Inspector' Powers.

"Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him," Morrison tweeted. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi and Morrison are scheduled to hold a bilateral summit through a video-link on June 4. Australian PM's tweet evoked responses from Samosa-fans in India. Unemployment Spikes in Australia, Nearly 600,000 Lost Jobs as Coronavirus Shutdown Took Hold in April 2020.

Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him. pic.twitter.com/Sj7y4Migu9 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 31, 2020

During India-Australia bilateral talks, PM Modi and Morrison will discuss issues of mutual interests. A number of bilateral agreements, including ones on military logistics and science and technology, will also be signed during the virtual meeting. Recently, Morrison said that Australia remains "on track" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi is also of the view that Indian is faring better than other countries in terms of cases.