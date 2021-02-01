Happy Birthday, Nirhua! Bhojpuri cinema superstar Nirhua who has also now associated himself politics turns 42 today. Some of Nirhua songs are very popular and people keep searching for "Nirhua hit songs" & Nirhua Amrapali latest songs. So on his birthday, let's share with you some of his best songs. Let's also discuss Nirhua's past life. The journey to Nirhua was not easy at all. After disintegrating Bhojpuri cinema, Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirhua entered politics. There were speculations that Nirhua, who has joined BJP may challenge SP President Akhilesh Yadav.

Nirhua originally hails from Tandwa village in Ghazipur in UP. He was very fond of singing and singing since childhood and used to sing birha before coming to Bhojpuri cinema. However, as soon as he hit the screens, he got the superhit tag and soon became popular by the name Nirhua. It is said that Nirhua braved through a financial crisis as a child and that his father used to work in a Kolkata factory, earning merely Rs 3500. It wasn't easy for him to become Nirhua. Today let's celebrate his life with some of the best songs:

From 'Nayi Jhulni Ke Chhaiya' to 'Love Dahej', Latest Bhojpuri Songs to Celebrate Dinesh Lal Yadav's Birthday

Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirahua" & Aamrapali 'Kach Kach Khali' Bhojpuri Songs

Nayi Jhulni Ke Chhaiya

Dinesh Lal Nirahua & Amrapali Dubey - Love Dahej

Nirhua's father moved to Kolkata with his two sons (Dinesh Lal Yadav and Parvesh Lal Yadav) due to financial constraints and left his wife and 3 daughters at home. In 1997, Nirhua came back with his father and brother, after which he pursued his studies and B.Com from Malikapur College in Ghazipur. Nirhua was strongly influenced by his cousin and famous birha singer Vijay Lal Yadav. After finishing his studies Nirhua started singing Birha. During an interview, his mother said that Nirhua was so fond of singing as a child that he used to sing for hours after sitting on the buffalo's back.

