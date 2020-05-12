How Many Zeros are There in 20 Lakh Crore? Netizens Are Busy Doing Maths as Soon as PM Modi Announces The Economic Package

PM Modi addressing the nation | (Photo Credits: ANI)

How many zeroes are there in 20 lakh crore? Can you answer instantly? If not, than you're not alone as scores of netizens were left intrigued with this question amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation. As the PM announced the mammoth financial package to rejuvenate the Indian economy, this was the first question that come to several among the listeners. PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Details to be Shared by Finance Ministry From Tomorrow.

The answer is 13. A total of twelve additional zeros are added against any amount that runs into "lakh crores", and since 20 already had a zero placed to the numeric digit of 2, the total number of zeros in 20 lakh crore is thirteen.

The amount, after adding 12 zeros, is also referred to as trillion. Therefore, the amount of Rs 20 lakh crore could be numerically written as Rs 200,00,00,00,00,000. Internationally, it would be referred to as Rs 20 trillion.

See Netizens Doing Math After PM's Announcement

20 lakh crore me kitne zero hote hain? CBSE exam question for 5 marks. — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 12, 2020

'How Many Zeros?'

20 lakh crore me kitne zero hote hain? — Nikunj Patel 🇮🇳 (@Nikjas) May 12, 2020

Think...

20 lakh crores me kitne zero? I think 13... — SudhirSpeaks...🇮🇳 (@Sudhir2u) May 12, 2020

Next Question in UPSC?

Upsc me next question yhi hai 20 lakh crore me zero btao 😆 — X Æ (singl)A-12(.0) (@SinglaIsSingle) May 12, 2020

The Rs 20 lakh crore financial stimulus package is aimed at re-strengthening the core areas of Indian economy, including agriculture, MSMEs, intensive labour and industrial sectors. Details of the package would be unveiled from tomorrow by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Modi said.

"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP," the PM said in his address.