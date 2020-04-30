'I'll Be Back Soon': Mumbai Police Personnel Keeps Spirit Hight After He Contracts Coronavirus, Asks Colleagues Not to Take Tension (Watch Video)

29-Year-old Mumbao police personnel asking colleagues not to worry after he was tested positive for COVID-19 (Photo Credits: Twiiter/Screengrab)

Mumbai, April 29: Displaying exemplary courage, a 29-year-old Mumbai police personnel who tested positive for coronavirus asked his colleagues not to take tension. Moments before he was taken to quarantine centre, the cop said, “Don’t worry my friends, I will be back on duty.” The video of the incident is shared by the force on its official Twitter handle. Maharashtra: Two Police Personnel Die Due to Coronavirus in 2 Days, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Expresses Condolences.

Mumbai Police tweeted, “Our 29-year-old frontline warrior, who tested positive for Coronavirus, just summarised what we’ve been meaning to tell you all along – Kahee tension gheo nako re mitra.” In the video, other police personnel were also present when the brave cop was being taken to a quarantine centre. BMC Official Madhukar Haryan Succumbs to Coronavirus, Was Posted as Inspector at Assessment Department.

Tweet by Mumbai Police:

Our 29 year old frontline warrior, who tested positive for Coronavirus, just summarised what we’ve been meaning to tell you all along - काही टेंशन घेऊ नको रे, मित्रा! #AamhiDutyVarAahot #MumbaiPoliceOnDuty #MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/tNJWg7Ljsv — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2020

Police personnel and health workers are frontline warriors in the fight against coronavirus. Till now, more than 100 police personnel in Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of the total infected cops, 20 are officers. The maximum number of Maharashtra police personnel diagnosed with the deadly virus are from Mumbai.

Three cops in Mumbai have already succumbed to COVID-19. On Tuesday, the Mumbai police asked their personnel over 50 years to stay at home. Taking a precautionary measure Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh issued an order regarding this. All three Mumbai police personnel who died due to coronavirus were above 50 years.