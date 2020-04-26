Maharashtra: Two Police Personnel Die Due to Coronavirus in 2 Days, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Expresses Condolences

Mumbai Police| (Photo Credits: Mumbai Police Twitter)

Mumbai, April 26: Amid the spread of deadly coronavirus disease, two personnel of Mumbai Police died within a span of two days, informed Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Sunday. He said that Head Constable Sandip Surve succumbed to injuries after being infected by coronavirus. This is the second case of of a police personnel dying due to coronavirus infection in Maharashtra.

Expressing his condolences, the police commissioner wrote on Twitter, "Mumbai Police lost two brave souls in a span of two days. Head Constable Sandip Surve (52) lost his life to Coronavirus. May the departed soul rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers for the Surve family and friends." Mumbai Police Head Constable Dies Due to COVID-19: Health Ministry.

Here's the tweet by Mumbai Police Commissioner:

Mumbai Police lost two brave souls in a span of two days. Head Constable Sandip Surve (52) lost his life to Coronavirus. May the departed soul rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers for the Surve family and friends. — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) April 26, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, another Head Constable Chandrakant Pendurkar succumbed to coronavirus disease. He was posted at Vakola Police Station. He lived in Worli Naka area in south Mumbai. As per to the official data a total of 96 police personnel, including 15 officers, have contracted coronavirus infection in Maharashtra so far.