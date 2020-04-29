BMC Official Madhukar Haryan Succumbs to Coronavirus, Was Posted as Inspector at Assessment Department

File image of BMC headquarters | (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, April 29: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday informed that one of their decidated officer Madhukar Haryan succumbed to coronavirus. The BMC said that Madhukar was posted as Inspector at Assessment Department and was tested COVID-19 positive.

Informing about the latest update, BMC wrote on Twitter, "Our very own, Shri Madhukar Haryan (Inspector, Assessment Dept, BMC) passed away today. He had devoted himself in the service of Mumbaikars & the needy. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with the Haryan family. He tested COVID +ve." Mumbai Police Tells Cops Above 55 Years of Age to Go on Leave After Three Personnel Die Due to COVID-19.

Here's the tweet by BMC:

Earlier, reports arrived that Mumbai police personnel aged above 55-years and those having existing ailments have been asked to stay home after three policemen died due to the novel coronavirus in the city. The option for paid leave was made available on Monday. This decision was taken by Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh after three cops lost their lives within 48 hours. All three policemen were 50 plus.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country with 9,318 positive cases with 1,388 recovered and 400 deaths, according to health ministry data. Mumbai has reported more than 5,500 COVID-19 cases, and the number of deaths in the city has climbed over to 220.