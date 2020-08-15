India is known for its rich cultural heritage and history. From archaeological wonders like Taj Mahal to majestic palaces and forts, all narrate the testimony of India’s regal lineage. As India marks the 74th Independence Day, National Geographic celebrates the pride of the nation by releasing stunning never seen before images of India through an aerial lens. Independence Day 2020 Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Beautiful Artwork Saluting COVID-19 Warriors and Brave Soldiers of Indian Army at Odisha's Puri Beach (See Picture).

These images have been shot as part of the brand's upcoming two-part series titled 'India from Above' premiering on 14th & 15th August 2020 at 10 pm on National Geographic. Narrated by Dev Patel, the film highlights different aspects of this wonderful country from geological wonders, marvels of human engineering to some of the big festivals.

Models of ISRO's launch vehicles grace the entrance of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. This is where India's moon mission, Chandrayaan II, was launched from in 2019. (National Geographic/Raunak Sharma)

Our drone glides past one of the fourteen gopurams as it captures the intricate sculptures of the Meenakshi Amman Temple. (National Geographic/Raunak Sharma)

The crew with the Border Security Force Commandant and some of the members of the Camel Contingent post filming at the STC-BSF headquarters. (National Geographic/Abhik Wadhwa)

Ghanshyam Singh, Deputy Commandant of the Border Security Force, leads the Camel Contingent at a rehearsal. (National Geographic/Abhik Wadhwa)

India's second lunar exploration kicks off as the GSLV Mark III leaves its launchpad. (National Geographic/Jagya Naik M)

A celebration of colour as the festivities for Holi kick off at the temple premises in Nandgaon. (National Geographic/Abhik Wadhwa)

The Nandgaon temple drenched in color after Holi celebrations. (National Geographic/Abhik Wadhwa)

A sea of blue solar panels. (National Geographic/Abhik Wadhwa)

The terrain of Ladakh as dusk approaches. (National Geographic/Abhik Wadhwa)

An aerial view of pilgrims taking a holy dip at the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the invisible Saraswati, at the Kumbh Mela. (National Geographic/Gaurav Agarwal)

A day at Asia's largest EDM festival, Sunburn. With a number of stalls and experiences set up for the attendees. (National Geographic/Abhik Wadhwa)

The Vizhinjam village. (National Geographic/Anurag Jetly)

The Chand Baori, a stepwell that is approximately thousand years old. One that served as the primary source of water for countless villagers. (National Geographic/Raunak Sharma)

The shifting sand dunes of the Thar at the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan. (National Geographic/Raunak Sharma)

Dark, rumbling skies and a restless sea. Signs of the arrival of the monsoon at the Vizhinjam fishing coast in Kerala. (National Geographic/Raunak Sharma)

Representation of a meteorite entering Earth's atmosphere. (National Geographic)

One of the many waterfalls in the wettest place in the world, cascading down the Khasi Hills. (National Geographic/Abhik Wadhwa)

Shot across one year spanning the length & breadth of the country using advanced 4k aerial filming technology, the series is a fitting tribute to our vibrant nation this Independence Day. From covering the largest democratic exercise in human history to ensuring ancient technique and skills are preserved for future generations, the film reveals how India is embracing its path to forge its future.