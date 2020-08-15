Wishing India on Independence Day 2020, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a thoughtful artwork at Puri beach in Odisha. The artwork is a heartful thank you note to frontline workers including the medical staff, police force and army who are working tirelessly during the pandemic. The sand art reads '74th Happy Independence, Salute to All Warriors'. Independence Day 2020 comes at a crucial time for India as the cases of coronavirus continues to keep people away from each other. While people have been advised to avoid going out other than important things, our essential workers have been relentlessly working to keep us safe. Their dedication and talent during this crucial time is highly appreciated. India Independence Day 2020 Google Doodle Image: Rich Musical Legacy of the Country Beautifully Portrayed in Artwork.

Sudarsan Pattnaik shared the artwork with the caption, "Greetings to all on the 74th #IndependenceDay. Let's salute the Heroes of the Nation who are fighting to protect our country and the #CovidWarriors working tirelessly day and night to save our life . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha." Banksy New Artwork Honours COVID-19 Health Care Workers in Britain Hospital.

Sudarsann Pattnaik Creates Sand Art Saluting COVID Warrios on I-Day:

Greetings to all on the 74th #IndependenceDay. Let's salute the Heroes of the Nation who are fighting to protect our country and the #CovidWarriors working tirelessly day and night to save our life . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/0RAokMfYV5 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 15, 2020

India gained independence from the British on August 15, 1947. After being ruled by foreign forces for 200 years, they were finally made to leave the land. However, they left the country as a barren land after plundering it of all goodness. It is the efforts of the freedom fighters that made them leave the country. As we celebrate 74th Independence Day, Indians look back at the progress the country has made post-independence. After years of being oppressed, the country has today emerged as a powerful one with leading science and technology other than development in various sectors. We wish all Indians a very Happy Independence Day!

