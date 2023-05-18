In recent times, we have been reading a lot about earthquake tremors being felt in different parts of the world. The north Indian region, especially around Delhi, has been experiencing seismic activity for a while now. The region is considered a ‘high seismic zone.’

Along with Delhi, there is a constant query among people if the maximum city of Mumbai is prone to earthquakes. In this article, we will find out whether Mumbai is at risk of an earthquake in the near future. We also give you a list of earthquake-prone cities in India. Earthquake in Meghalaya: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Hits West Khasi Hills.

Is Mumbai Prone to Earthquakes?

The zoning map of India categorises regions based on the seismic zone they lie in. Mumbai lies in zone III of this map which denotes a ‘moderate risk’ of an earthquake to the city. The western coast of India does not have a major fault line. But an active line in the earth’s crust runs under Panvel to Bhiwandi, which poses a risk for Mumbai’s outskirts. Earthquake in Japan: Quakes Up to 5.9 Magnitude Jolt Japanese Islands, Including Kozushima.

However, Mumbai’s proximity to the sea poses a high risk of tsunamis in case of seismic activity nearby. Mumbai also has a very high-density population which increases the risk of damage in any untoward circumstance. There have been a few instances of low earthquakes in and around Mumbai in the past.

Cities Prone to Earthquakes in India:

India does have several seismically active regions making certain cities prone to earthquakes. Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Assam are the three states which are most prone to earthquakes in India. Here is a list of cities that are at a higher risk of earthquakes due to their location in earthquake-prone zones:

Guwahati

Bhuj

Imphal

Jorhat

Dehradun

Gangtok

Bhubaneshwar

Delhi

Nagpur

Ranchi

Kohima

Mandi

Chandigarh

The names keep adding to this list depending on the change in the weather conditions or transformations under the earth’s crust. While some cities like Kolkata are not prone directly to earthquakes, just being next to high seismic zones also puts them at risk of damage. It is important for the residents and authorities to be aware and prepare for such situations to avoid potential risks and loss.

