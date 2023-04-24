An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:47 pm (local time). Earlier on Sunday, the NCS reported that a 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit the South Garo Hills area of Meghalaya at 3:33 pm local time. Earthquake in Meghalaya: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 Hits South Garo Hills.

Meghalaya Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred at West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya at 0747 hours today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

