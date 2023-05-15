Tokyo, May 15: Earthquakes with a preliminary magnitude of up to 5.9 struck Japanese islands, including Kozushima, according to the weather agency. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Sunday, the temblor, measuring 3 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, occurred at 5:12 p.m. local time (0812 GMT) at a depth of 10 km, Xinhua news agency reported. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale Strikes Kabul, No Casualty Reported.

The temblor's epicentre was located in the adjacent sea of Hachijojima Island at a latitude of 33.4 degrees north and a longitude of 139.3 degrees east. As of 8:30 p.m. local time, multiple quakes were observed later in the day around the epicentre, including a 5.9-magnitude temblor, which measured 2 on the intensity scale, JMA reports showed. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Strikes Kurio Region, No Casualty Reported.

The JMA has warned the public to stay alert. It has not issued a tsunami warning. No injuries have been reported so far.

