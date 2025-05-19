Kids are obsessed with the latest meme trend that is seemingly entertaining adults too—Italian brainrot. As the name suggests, social media users can’t get enough of the bizarre videos, with a twist of AI-generated absurd characters, exaggerated faux-Italian voices and rhyming names that give the trend its uniquely chaotic aesthetic. Scroll through a tween’s TikTok feed and you are likely to stumble across a surreal parade of AI-generated characters: a ballerina with a cappuccino for a head, a crocodile fused with a bomber plane or a wooden Sahur enforcer with a stick. So, what is the buzz around these Italian brain rot characters? What should parents know about the latest TikTok trend? In this article, let’s understand the Italian brainrot trend and the viral meme characters, captivating social media users.

What Is the Italian Brainrot Meme Trend?

The Italian brainrot trend is a bizarre internet buzz that blends artificial intelligence, absurd humour and chaotic visuals. From what started going viral on TikTok, it eventually ruled the timeline of both Instagram and YouTube shorts. The AI-generated videos feature surreal Italian brain rot animals set to distorted Italian opera and bizarre voiceovers. This strange yet captivating mix of memes has taken over platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube shorts, resonating with users seeking random content online that defies any explanation.

The term brain rot was chosen as Oxford Word of the Year 2024. It is defined as the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, primarily viewed as the result of overconsumption of material considered to be trivial or unchallenging. The word is being used in the mainstream as a way to describe low-quality, low-value content found on social media. That’s where the Italian brainrot characters enter, which, as per reports, began in early 2025.

Italian Brainrot Characters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsify One (@mohsifyone)

Should Parents Be Worried About the Italian Brainrot Trend?

The viral TikTok trend originated within Italian meme communities but quickly expanded to a global audience. The Italian Brainrot trend is particularly common among Gen Zs and Gen Alpha. Parents should not necessarily be worried about the trend, but it is significant to pay attention to how much time your child spends immersed in brain rot content.

Italian Brainrot Characters

Now that so much content is already out there, globally accessible to individuals of all ages, it is impossible to talk about the Italian Brain rot trend without highlighting its cult-like cast of characters that have gone viral.

Tung Tung Tung Sahur

Tung Tung Tung Sahur mimics the sound of early morning drumming that wakes people for Sahur (a pre-fast meal). According to reports, TikTok creator @noxaasht reimagined it using AI-generated visuals and a chilling voiceover, birthing a viral meme where a wooden figure appears if the call is ignored three times. Since then, the Tung Tung Tung Sahur trend has exploded.

Tung Tung Tung Sahur Meme Trend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Albert Rodgers (@yb.jaya)

Chimpanzini Bananini

Half banana, half monkey, this creature has a goofy, confused expression and often appears in completely bizarre scenes, reacting in ways that only add to his offbeat charm.

Internet Is Obsessed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ◇TU IDEA LA HACEMOS REALIDAD◇ (@atila.3d)

Tralalero Tralalá

The sneaker-wearing shark is often captured mid-dance or in a frantic sprint.

Unmissable Swag!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TralaleroTralala_official (@tralalero.tralala.dialy)

Bombardiro Crocodilo

A crocodile fused with a fighter jet, dancing in a tutu. That’s Bombardiro Crocodilo!

It's Bizarre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Attack Move (@attackmovegames)

Lirilì Larilà

Lirilì Larilà is a towering elephant-cactus hybrid, complete with oversized sandals. Despite the characters’ bizarre form, he has a strangely calming energy.

Adorable Though!

Ballerina Cappuccina and Cappuccino Assassino

The couple we didn’t know we needed. Ballerina Cappuccina is a graceful woman with a cappuccino cup for a head, known for her surreal ballet performances. She was once married to Cappuccino Assassino, but their relationship ended after a scandalous affair.

Enemies or Soulmates?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evandro Delgado (@delgaivideo)

Italian brain rot may not be much different from the internet trends that came before it. Only this TikTok trend is louder, faster, and built on AI. It’s the design and bizarre content that have captivated the kids, making Italian brain rot characters the latest online phenomenon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2025 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).