Mumbai, December 3: Oxford University Press announced on Monday that "brain rot" has been selected as the 2024 Word of the Year. The term, which captures the confusing and often nonsensical language prevalent in online spaces, was chosen after a public vote and thorough analysis by language experts. Along with public input, experts analyzed language data to identify words that most accurately reflected the conversations and trends that defined the past year.

Oxford University’s language experts compiled a shortlist of six words that reflected the moods and conversations shaping the past year. After two weeks of public voting and extensive discussions, the experts reviewed public input, voting results, and language data before declaring "brain rot" as the definitive Word of the Year for 2024. Oxford University to Launch Pandemic Sciences Centre for Global Research Collaboration.

Word of the Year for 2024

CONFIRMED: @OxUniPress select 'brain rot' as the 2024 Oxford Word of the Year 🧠📱#OxfordWOTY pic.twitter.com/9syhA0JZIW — University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) December 2, 2024

What Is Brain Rot?

Brain rot refers to the perceived decline in a person’s mental or intellectual state due to the overconsumption of trivial, unchallenging material, particularly online content. It reflects concerns about how excessive engagement with low-quality digital media can impact cognitive health, especially when consuming content on platforms like social media. International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2024 Messages and Posts: Netizens Share HD Images, Wallpapers, Sayings and Quotes to Observe the Day.

What Is the Meaning of Brain Rot?

Brain rot is used to describe both the cause and the effect of consuming excessive, low-quality, repetitive, or nonsensical content. It signifies a detrimental impact on a person’s mental sharpness or attention span, often caused by overwhelming exposure to shallow or meaningless online material. The term has become more widely used in digital culture, especially to refer to social media’s influence on mental health.

