Memes and short video trends that circulate on the rapidly moving world of social media can spread on the internet at a fantastic rate. Some of the latest to gain coverage in 2025 include the Tung Tung Tung Sahur meme, a viral sensation started on TikTok which spread all over the world from Southeast Asia. The meme is based on a small audio part where there are rhythmic drumming sounds and the words Tung Tung Tung Sahur are being pronounced, screamed in a loud and exaggerated way. The word "sahur" is a meal taken in the early morning by Muslims before they start the day for fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. Historically, in many of the Muslim-majority districts, before dawn, drummers or local announcers would roam the streets to wake people up for sahur, making calls with drums or loudly. This cultural practice is what the meme humorously re-envisions and supersizes as a form of entertainment.

How Did Tung Tung Tung Sahur Get So Popular?

The Tung Tung Tung Sahur meme gained popularity when the users began recording short, energetic videos of themselves pretending to be sahur drummers who woke the neighborhood. Many videos also had people banging on household items such as pots or even on water containers or furniture, beating them out to go with the Tung Tung Tung Sahur audio. The over-the-top facial expressions and the sudden lurches in energy usually made the videos funny and entertaining. The more people began recreating the meme, the more the algorithm of TikTok suggested it to a larger group of people, contributing to millions of views and recreations all over the world.

Watch Full Video of Tung Tung Tung Sahur:

The reason why the meme is so popular among people is that it uses a combination of humor, cultural tradition, and realism. Although the original concept belongs to some religious and cultural world, the universality of the setting in which one is suddenly awoken or one makes noise for a purpose makes the meme transferable between countries and languages with minimal alterations. People from different walks of life hopped on the trend, either creating their regional take on it or simply loving the sheer bombast of the delivery. For many Muslims, the meme was nostalgic and funny at the same time because it featured the memories of their childhood during Ramadan, adding a modern, social media touch to the picture.

Sahur Memes

The meme also became the medium for creativity. Some of the users processed the audio with dance moves, and others created filters, costumes, dramatic narrative components, etc. In some of the viral versions, the users even invented some fictional “sahur squads”, being professional sahur-wakers equipped with uniforms and team names. Brands and influencers also hopped on the trend and used the meme to communicate with their audiences in fun, festive terms. Although the main essence of the audio stayed the same, the variations of the meme made it new and exciting while hosting it on different platforms such as TikTok, Instagram reels, and YouTube shorts.

Tung Tung Tung Sahur Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mischief @ NFA (@mischiefusa)

Total Banger!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tung tung tung sahur (@tung_tung_sahur.0)

Perfect Brainrot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anatoxich (@toxa_anatoxa)

Ruling the Internet Trend and How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Albert Rodgers (@yb.jaya)

Although there were some conservative objections due to the fact that the meme could be mocking religious traditions, the majority of the reactions online were positive. It was seen as a way of cultural celebration rather than disrespect by many. As a matter of fact, some religious content creators leveraged the meme to reach younger audiences in a fun and not-so-preachy manner by using the meme to provide them with more information about Ramadan practices.

