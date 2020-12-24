Have you ever heard "Jingle Bells" played on unconventional musical instruments like Sitar, Sarang, Shehnai, Tambourine and Dhol? Well, now is your chance to listen to this wholesome video of musicians playing desi instruments to create an Indian classical version of Christmas special, "Jingle Bells" with just the perfect tadka of spicy Dhol beats! It starts with a Sitar player strumming the tunes of "Jingle Bells" sitting in front of a large Christmas tree, who is joined by a Sarang player, then by a Shehnai player only to be completed by Tambourine tunes & groovy Dhol beats. Each musician describes their instruments a little in Q & A format and then go ahead to create magic! Anand Mahindra Shares an Optical Illusion of 'Crooked' Appearing Straight Lines to Give an Important Monday Motivation Message.

It may seem unbelievable to many people to have so many different desi musical instrument played in-sync for a tune like "Jingle Bells", BUT it is beyond perfection and business tycoon, Anand Mahindra approves of it. Anand Mahindra has a knack for offbeat content on social media. He makes sure to delight his followers with pics, videos or posts that deserve love and appreciation. This desi "Jingle Bells" instrumental parody is no different. "A bit contrived but still ends up making some good vibes... A good warmup for Christmas Eve....", writes the business biggie to caption the piece of art.

You have to check out the video that deserves to viral:

A bit contrived but still ends up making some good vibes... A good warmup for Christmas Eve.... pic.twitter.com/7vlCSzQGbR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2020

Well, isn't it amazing? Netizens think so too. "Awesome !! Music is the soul of every celebration, to bring in togetherness, harmony and peace..., precursor to set in the spirit of joy and happiness", reads one comment. "Christmas carol using Indian musical instrument rocks. Merry Christmas Christmas tree and Happy New Year Party popper to all", says another Twitter user. Also, let's use this opportunity to wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year from team LatestLY.

