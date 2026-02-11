As anticipation builds for the milestone 20th season of India’s most popular reality show, Bigg Boss, speculation is mounting over the potential contestant lineup. Among the names trending across social media is acclaimed sitar maestro and composer Bhagirath Bhatt. While the show’s producers have yet to release an official list, the inclusion of a classical musician would mark a notable shift from the usual mix of television stars and social media influencers. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Finale: Gaurav Khanna Declared Winner With INR 50 Lakh Prize Money, Salman Khan Breaks Down in Tears While Paying Tribute to Dharmendra.

Is Bhagirath Bhatt Part of ‘Bigg Boss 20’?

According to a report in India TV News, Bhagirath Bhatt will be a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 20. Current reports regarding Bhatt’s participation remain speculative. While fan pages and social media forums are buzzing with his name, neither Colors TV nor the musician himself has confirmed the development. Sources close to the artist suggest that he is currently focused on his international tours and upcoming musical compositions.

Gaurav Khanna Wins ‘Bigg Boss 19’

However, host Salman Khan confirmed during the finale of the previous season that the show would return for its 20th edition, with a premiere expected around September 2026. If Bhatt joins the house, he will follow in the footsteps of other unique contestants who have successfully transitioned from niche artistic backgrounds to mainstream reality television.

Who is Bhagirath Bhatt?

Bhagirath Bhatt is a distinguished Indian sitarist and composer known for his ability to blend traditional Hindustani classical music with modern global sounds. Born on May 31, 1991, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, he was raised in a family deeply committed to music and spirituality.

Bhatt’s academic credentials include a Gold Medal in Sitar from The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. His contribution to the arts was further recognized in early 2026 when he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the Dunster Business School in Switzerland.

Instagram Post of Bhagirath Bhatt

Career and Musical Background

Bhatt’s professional journey spans over a decade, during which he has become a sought-after collaborator in the Indian film and streaming industry. His sitar work has been featured in several high-profile projects, including Padmaavat, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Border 2, and Mission Raniganj, Heeramandi, Bandish Bandits, Kota Factory, and Gullak.

His international projects include Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender and The American Gandhi. ‘The 50’: Divya Agarwal’s Team Issues Statement on Bhavya Singh’s ‘Deeply Uncalled-For’ Personal Remarks (View Post).

Beyond commercial cinema, Bhatt is a dedicated performer of devotional music, frequently providing the musical backdrop for spiritual events like Ram Katha and Shiv Mahapuran. His potential entry into Bigg Boss 20 is seen by many fans as an opportunity to see the personality of a disciplined classical artist in a high-pressure, unscripted environment.

