Did a Santa Claus Drone Show Light Up Dubai Skies on Christmas 2025? Fact Check Debunks Claim After Elon Musk Reacts to Viral Video

New Delhi, December 26: A viral video claiming to show a spectacular Santa Claus-shaped drone show over Dubai has taken social media by storm, with users calling it a real, next-level display of drone technology. The clip gained even more traction after Elon Musk reacted to it online, seemingly believing the visuals to be genuine. Many users cited Musk’s reaction as proof that the drone show was real.

The claim is false. The video does not show a real drone performance in Dubai. It is a digitally created visual made using advanced VFX techniques and was originally created and shared in 2023.

Elon Musk Reacts To Video Claiming Giant Santa Drone Show Near Burj Khalifa for Christmas

Who Created the Viral Video?

The video was created by UAE-based VFX artist Fawez Zayati. After the clip resurfaced and went viral again, Zayati clarified its origin through an Instagram story. Addressing Elon Musk directly, he wrote, “Hey Elon Musk, my dear friend, I created this video 2 years ago, it’s fake.” He added humorously, “If you want, I can do you next, instead of Santa.” Has Elon Musk Launched Tesla Phone With Free Starlink? Is Tesla Pi Phone Real? Here’s the Truth Behind Fake Viral Claims.

Why Elon Musk’s Reaction Matters

Elon Musk’s public reaction to the video played a key role in amplifying its reach. Many social media users assumed that if a tech entrepreneur closely associated with innovation and space technology found the video impressive, it must be real. However, Musk’s reaction was based on the visual alone and not on any verified confirmation of the event. Fact Check: Did Tesla Cybertruck Get Locked in the Middle of Road? Elon Musk’s Auto Company Calls Viral Video Fake, Says It Doesn’t Remotely Disable Vehicles.

When Did the Video First Go Viral?

The so-called “Santa Claus drone show” was first posted in 2023 and quickly gained popularity. On Zayati’s own page, the video reportedly crossed 18 million views. Over time, it has repeatedly resurfaced, often without its original caption clarifying that it was a VFX creation.

Why Did It Cause Confusion?

Despite the creator clearly mentioning that the video was made using VFX and identifying himself as a VFX artist, many viewers overlooked these details. The hyper-realistic visuals led to widespread belief that the drone show was real, triggering backlash against the creator for allegedly misleading audiences.

Why Was the Video Taken Down?

Due to continued confusion and negative reactions, Zayati eventually removed the video. While doing so, he shared a cautionary message for viewers: “Take a moment, before you share.”

The viral Dubai Santa Claus drone show video is fake. It is a VFX creation from 2023, and even Elon Musk’s reaction does not make it real. Viewers are advised to verify context before sharing viral visuals.

