This day might be going a little drab for you, especially with the weather changes. But if you are looking for some Monday Motivation, then we have an optical illusion your way. Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared an optical illusion which shows straight lines appearing to look crooked to give a nice message to everyone. He asks everyone to change the lens through which we tend to judge others. People can get really judgmental about others and we see a lot of that on social media these days. This optical illusion gives a message of changing the way we look at others. Bihar's Laungi Bhuiyan Paves a 3-Km-Long Canal In 30 Years For Irrigation, Anand Mahindra Promises to Honour Him With Tractor After Comparing His Efforts to Building 'Taj or Pyramids'.

Optical illusions have always charmed the internet. The optical illusion here is a set of straight lines, stacked next to one another. However, there is a background image which makes them appear crooked or tilted. This is a Hering Illusion, one of the geometrical-optical illusions. These illusions are caused by temporal delays with which the visual system must cope. Our vision or perception sees distortion or a different shape than it actually is. Similarly, in this illusion, all lines are straight but because of the background we feel they are anything but straight. Anand Mahindra in his tweet writes, "Change the lens through which you judge others..."

Check Anand Mahindra's Tweet Here:

I don’t understand the science behind this optical illusion, but it certainly does work...Especially when you start from one side & go through to the other. The moral is more relevant than the science: Change the lens through which you judge others... #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/b9syOxUGc1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 14, 2020

The message is important than understanding the scientific explanation. We tend to look only at other people's faults and even highlight them. Instead we should change our own perceptions before judging others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).