Dancing on the famous Punjabi song "Tunak Tunak Tun Tara Ra" is one the most fun things Indians do during parties and occasions. But Lee Sun Mi has found herself in a pickle after she made a TikTok video using this Daler Mehendi hit number in a way that mocks Indian culture. She was recently accused of making fun of the Indian culture and dance moves in the viral TikTok video along with two other dancers.

Lee Sun Mi, who is a very popular K-Pop singer made a very candid dance video where she was mostly gigling but the other two dancers were accused of making hand gestures that mocked Indian dance and art. As soon as the video went viral, Sunmi started facing criticism on behalf of her backup dancers are "copying Indian classical dance steps, hand gestures and head movements" Most people considered it "a mockery of Indian classical dance."

Sunmi wasted no time and understood that the video she though was harmless was creating a stir online. She immediately took responsibility for what happened and apologized to her fans. The south-Korean singer took to Twitter to wrote: “There is no reason or intention for me to mock the culture of other countries. It’s because of my ignorance of the culture. I apologize for being ignorant about the culture of other countries. And I’d like to say that I am truly sorry to those who have been hurt by my ignorance". Check Sun Mi's Tweet:

There is no reason or intention for me to mock the culture of other countries. It's because of my ignorance of the culture. I apologize for being ignorant about the culture of other countries. And I'd like to say that I am truly sorry to those who have been hurt by my ignorance. — Miyayeah (@miyaohyeah) July 26, 2020

Here's Sunmi's Dance Video That Was Going Viral:

For those of you wondering what happened with Sunmi: Please respect the opinions of your Indian mutuals and try to support them in this. So many Kpop idols are culturally insensitive and refuse to learn about different cultures even though they have access to the internet. pic.twitter.com/4n7GqW8bKZ — 𝓼𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓱 (@BARBZMlN) July 26, 2020

Fans were quite supportive of her. Many replied to her tweet with its okay and many said it wasn't her fault in the first place. "We're glad to accept your apology. I wish everyone were like you, apologizing and saying the truth & not silently editing MVs to hide their mistake with no apology for a long time....Anyways, thank you so much....", read one of the comments.

